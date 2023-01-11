Connecticut Kicks Off Adult-Use Sales

Connecticut kicked off adult-use cannabis sales on Jan. 10. Green Market Report visited the Botanist, owned by Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRHF), in Montville, and privately owned Fine Fettle in Stamford.

Both companies were stoked to finally get to sell adult-use products, and the customers were equally thrilled. Both stores had fast moving lines and plenty of product with no glitches that we saw.

