Connecticut Kicks Off Adult-Use Sales

Connecticut kicked off adult-use cannabis sales on Jan. 10. Green Market Report visited the Botanist, owned by Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRHF), in Montville, and privately owned Fine Fettle in Stamford.

Both companies were stoked to finally get to sell adult-use products, and the customers were equally thrilled. Both stores had fast moving lines and plenty of product with no glitches that we saw.

Thank you for watching the Green Market Report!

