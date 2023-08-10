   

Connecticut Marijuana Sales Dip Slightly in July

John Schroyer August 10, 2023

Average product prices between the medical and recreational markets have been evening out.

Total marijuana sales in Connecticut dipped a notch in July, to $23.6 million from $23.8 million in June, according to new state data released Thursday. While there was an uptick in adult-use sales, medical marijuana sales decreased a small percentage.

Between July 1 and July 30, Connecticut marijuana retailers sold 324,177 recreational products for $13 million – up from $12.5 million – while medical dispensaries sold 279,240 products for $10.6 million – down from $11.3 million in June, according to the state Department of Consumer Protection.

The July sales figures continue a steady trend in Connecticut of increasing adult-use sales while medical sales ratchet down, a common occurrence when a state adopts full marijuana legalization for adults. Cannabis sales also tend to stall over the summer, but generally pick up pace come autumn.

Medical sales topped out for the year so far in March at $12.5 million and have been declining ever since, while recreational sales launched in January and have been increasing steadily every month.

Last month, 52% of all cannabis products sold were marijuana flower, with vape cartridges taking the second spot with 31% of sales, and edibles came in third with 11%. Extracts made up 7% of sales, and topicals and other products the remaining 4%.

Average product prices between the medical and recreational markets have been evening out as well, the state reported.

As of July, the average recreational cannabis product cost $39.92, while the average medical product cost $39.66, a gap of just 26 cents, compared to a gap of $8.93 back in January, when the average recreational product was $44.61 and average medical products were $35.68.

