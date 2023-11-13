   

Connecticut Marijuana Sales Near $25 Million in October

John SchroyerNovember 13, 20232min00

Medical sales declined more than adult-use sales grew during the month.

Medical and recreational marijuana sales in Connecticut combined to hit just over $24.8 million in the month of October, according to state data.

The numbers reflect a trend that’s been building since the adult-use market in January, with recreational sales growing each month, the state Department of Consumer Protection reported. Medical sales, which have been trending downward since the launch, declined more steeply than adult-use sales grew for the month.

In October, recreational sales hit their highest point yet of $14.7 million, up from $14.3 million in September, while medical was down to $10.1 million from $10.8 million in September. Medical cannabis sales peaked at $12.5 million back in March.

Customers bought 393,642 recreational marijuana products in October and 277,552 medical cannabis products, with average prices of $37.55 for recreational and $36.48 for medical.

Marijuana flower continues to be the dominant product category, with 53% of all cannabis sales. Vape cartridges held strong in second place with 28% of sales, followed by edibles with 10%.

The state market has grown quickly to 64 licensed retailers, and as such sales will likely continue ballooning for months to come before stabilizing.

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

