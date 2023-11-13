Connecticut Marijuana Sales Near $25 Million in October

Medical and recreational marijuana sales in Connecticut combined to hit just over $24.8 million in the month of October, according to state data.

The numbers reflect a trend that’s been building since the adult-use market in January, with recreational sales growing each month, the state Department of Consumer Protection reported. Medical sales, which have been trending downward since the launch, declined more steeply than adult-use sales grew for the month.

In October, recreational sales hit their highest point yet of $14.7 million, up from $14.3 million in September, while medical was down to $10.1 million from $10.8 million in September. Medical cannabis sales peaked at $12.5 million back in March.

Customers bought 393,642 recreational marijuana products in October and 277,552 medical cannabis products, with average prices of $37.55 for recreational and $36.48 for medical.

Marijuana flower continues to be the dominant product category, with 53% of all cannabis sales. Vape cartridges held strong in second place with 28% of sales, followed by edibles with 10%.

The state market has grown quickly to 64 licensed retailers, and as such sales will likely continue ballooning for months to come before stabilizing.