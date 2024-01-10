   

Connecticut Marijuana Sales Pass $274 Million in First Year of Recreational

John SchroyerJanuary 10, 20242min00

One of New England’s most recent adult-use cannabis markets, Connecticut, surpassed $274 million in total marijuana sales last year with its 31 dispensaries, and ended 2023 with the highest month of sales in December, the state announced Wednesday.

After December medical sales hit $10.3 million and recreational cannabis sales topped $17.1 million – a combined $27.5 million, according to the state Department of Consumer Protection – that pushed Connecticut’s overall marijuana sales haul well past a quarter billion dollars following the adult-use market launch one year ago.

The Connecticut marijuana trade is poised to get even bigger, with another 94 provisional licenses issued but not yet operational, the DCP noted in an end-of-year status report.

That includes another 11 cultivators, five micro-cultivators, 11 hybrid medical-recreational retailers, 29 new recreational-only retailers, 10 food and beverage manufacturers, seven product manufacturers, seven product packagers, 10 delivery services and four transporters.

Already operational are five growers, three “legacy” dispensaries, 19 hybrid retailers, nine recreational-only stores, and two delivery services, the state reported.

“Many new businesses have opened and more are on the way. We are proud of the work carried out by our agency over the past year, and we are looking forward to continued growth,” DCP Commissioner Bryan Cafferelli said in a release.

For December, Connecticut cannabis shops sold 291,113 medical products and another 453,944 adult-use products, the DCP reported. The average medical product price was $34.94, while the average recreational product cost was $37.77. The top product was again regular marijuana flower, which made up 45% of all sales, with vapes coming in second at 35% of sales, and edibles taking third with 13%.

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

