   

Agrify

Connecticut Opens Doors to Adult-Use Cannabis Sales

Jenel Stelton-HoltmeierJanuary 10, 20233min4750

Related Articles

BusinessDaily Hit

Daily Hit: January 12, 2023

BusinessLegal

Federal Cannabis Sentences Drop Substantially Since 2014

BusinessFinancial

Marijuana M&A Moves

Nine stores were approved to begin sales, but not all are ready to open their doors.

It’s a big day for cannabis in Connecticut. As of 10 a.m. ET, dispensaries can begin selling product to non-medical customers – so long as they’ve completed the steps necessary to comply with the new rules. As of Monday, nine retailers had been approved, though not all of them will launch recreational sales on day one.

The state approved adult-use sales in 2021, but it only provided roughly 30 days’ notice to dispensaries that were approved to sell today.

Connecticut has flown somewhat under the radar, as development of New York’s recreational market was happening at the same time. But it likely won’t be an insignificant market, as most forecasts estimate first-year sales at around $200 million.

According to the state’s Office of Fiscal Analysis, that could bring in more than $12 million in additional tax revenue for a state with a population of 3.6 million.

What you need to know about the new market:

  • As of Jan. 6, nine dispensaries had completed the adult-use licensing process, but not all of them planned to open for recreational sales on day one. For example, The Botanist in Danbury told GMR they wouldn’t launch sales until later this month. At least one other dispensary has reported it will not be open today either.
  • As of Jan. 6, provisional licenses had been granted to 42 additional cannabis operations. Businesses have 14 months from the receipt of that provisional license to complete the final licensing process.
  • Most future licenses will be issued via lottery, with social equity licensees being selected from a discreet pool of applicants.
  • Half of the state’s licenses were set aside for social equity applicants.
  • Customers will be allowed to buy up to one-quarter ounce at a time, a lower limit than neighboring states. But because of the short timeline between approval and launch, supplies are expected to be limited.
  • Medical cannabis users will still be able to purchase up to five ounces per month and will continue to have access to products with high THC content than non-medical users.
Post Views: 475

Jenel Stelton-Holtmeier

VIEW ALL POSTS

FundCanna

previousThe Daily Hit: January 9, 2023

nextVirginia Governor Wants a Cannabis Crackdown

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 2 hours

Daily Hit: January 12, 2023

@GreenMarketRpt – 4 hours

RT : Thank you for stopping by our Orlando store to talk all things , stay tuned #dopeb…

@GreenMarketRpt – 9 hours

Federal Cannabis Sentences Drop Substantially Since 2014

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.