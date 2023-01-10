Connecticut Opens Doors to Adult-Use Cannabis Sales

It’s a big day for cannabis in Connecticut. As of 10 a.m. ET, dispensaries can begin selling product to non-medical customers – so long as they’ve completed the steps necessary to comply with the new rules. As of Monday, nine retailers had been approved, though not all of them will launch recreational sales on day one.

The state approved adult-use sales in 2021, but it only provided roughly 30 days’ notice to dispensaries that were approved to sell today.

Connecticut has flown somewhat under the radar, as development of New York’s recreational market was happening at the same time. But it likely won’t be an insignificant market, as most forecasts estimate first-year sales at around $200 million.

According to the state’s Office of Fiscal Analysis, that could bring in more than $12 million in additional tax revenue for a state with a population of 3.6 million.

What you need to know about the new market: