Connecticut Opens Doors to Adult-Use Cannabis Sales

It’s a big day for cannabis in Connecticut. As of 10 a.m. ET, dispensaries can begin selling product to non-medical customers – so long as they’ve completed the steps necessary to comply with the new rules. As of Monday, nine retailers had been approved, though not all of them will launch recreational sales on day one.
The state approved adult-use sales in 2021, but it only provided roughly 30 days’ notice to dispensaries that were approved to sell today.
Connecticut has flown somewhat under the radar, as development of New York’s recreational market was happening at the same time. But it likely won’t be an insignificant market, as most forecasts estimate first-year sales at around $200 million.
According to the state’s Office of Fiscal Analysis, that could bring in more than $12 million in additional tax revenue for a state with a population of 3.6 million.
What you need to know about the new market:
- As of Jan. 6, nine dispensaries had completed the adult-use licensing process, but not all of them planned to open for recreational sales on day one. For example, The Botanist in Danbury told GMR they wouldn’t launch sales until later this month. At least one other dispensary has reported it will not be open today either.
- As of Jan. 6, provisional licenses had been granted to 42 additional cannabis operations. Businesses have 14 months from the receipt of that provisional license to complete the final licensing process.
- Most future licenses will be issued via lottery, with social equity licensees being selected from a discreet pool of applicants.
- Half of the state’s licenses were set aside for social equity applicants.
- Customers will be allowed to buy up to one-quarter ounce at a time, a lower limit than neighboring states. But because of the short timeline between approval and launch, supplies are expected to be limited.
- Medical cannabis users will still be able to purchase up to five ounces per month and will continue to have access to products with high THC content than non-medical users.