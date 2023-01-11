Connecticut Recreational Cannabis Sales Top $250,000 on Day One

Connecticut cannabis shops hit more than a quarter million dollars in sales on their first day of real operations Tuesday, when seven marijuana stores opened to the general public.

According to Biotrack, the cannabis technology platform the state uses to trace marijuana inventory from seed to sale, those seven retailers passed the $250,000 mark by 5 p.m. after just seven hours of sales, bringing crows of victory from state regulators, the Hartford Courant reported.

That’s despite recreational consumer purchase limits of just a quarter ounce of flower per transaction, far less than in some other adult-use markets.

“We have had no reported issues at any of our retailers, and we are proud of the successful launch of the regulated adult-use market,” Michelle Seagull, the commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection, told the newspaper.

The state expects $73 million in tax revenue from adult-use cannabis sales this year, NBC Connecticut reported.

There are currently just seven operational “hybrid” dispensaries selling both medical and recreational cannabis, with two more authorized: The Botanist in Danbury and Still River Wellness in Torrington. Those sites expect to begin sales later this month.

Connecticut has a total of 18 medical marijuana dispensaries.