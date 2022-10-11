   
Court Ruling Could Pave Way for Cannabis Paraphernalia Imports, Exports

John Schroyer October 11, 2022

The court upheld an argument that the CSA includes an exemption.

A federal court ruling spurred by a 2021 lawsuit could pave the way for more exports and imports of cannabis paraphernalia for U.S. states that have legalized the plant.

According to Above the Law, the ruling emerged after Canada-based Eteros Technologies was stopped by Customs and Border Protection while importing automated trimming machinery to Washington state last year. CBP agents seized the machinery because they believed it may be used for marijuana, instead of its stated use on industrial hemp.

Eteros sued, arguing that there’s an exemption written into the Controlled Substances Act for localities that have legalized cannabis where paraphernalia is concerned. Judge Gary Katzman of the U.S. Court of International Trade agreed.

In a news release, Eteros executives called the court victory “an important precedent for international trade.”

“The decision effectively instructs (CBP) to permit the importation of cannabis paraphernalia into states that have legalized the manufacture, distribution, and possession of such items,” the release states.

“This decision could impact billions of dollars of cannabis equipment imports annually.”


John Schroyer

