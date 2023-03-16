   

Cresco Labs Records $180M Loss in Q4, Misses on Revenue

Adam JacksonMarch 16, 20235min3180

Related Articles

BusinessLegal

New York Cannabis Coalition Sues State Over Recreational Market Rollout

BusinessPsychedelicsPublic

Irwin Naturals Drops Bid to Buy Braxia Scientific

BusinessPublic

Lowell Farms Sells Off Parts to Satisfy Debts

The MSO took a $141 million hit from its planned exit of the California wholesale market.

Despite record sales last year, Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF) saw its revenues start to shrink at year-end as declining prices continue to eat at margins, new financial statements released on Thursday show.

The Chicago-based MSO released its earnings results for the quarter and year ending Dec. 31, 2022.

Cresco reported fourth-quarter revenue of $200 million, down 8% year-over-year due to industry-wide price compression offsetting growth from increased unit sales and retail transactions, the company said. This missed Yahoo’s average analyst estimate by $3 million.

The company incurred a net loss of nearly $180 million, including $141 million in impairment charges related to its plan to exit third-party distribution California, but it generated positive operating cash flow of $4 million. Removing the impairment charges, the company still assumed a nearly $40 million net loss versus $3.2 million net loss in the previous quarter.

CEO Charles Bachtell said in a statement that the company’s focus on “providing the highest perceived value” to consumers led to having the most sold branded product portfolio in the U.S. cannabis industry for two years in a row.

Bachtell acknowledged the disappointment of federal reform not passing but remains optimistic about the long play.

“The current estimated regulated-plus-illicit cannabis market in the U.S. is nearly the size of the U.S. beer industry,” Bachtell said. “From our front-line position, we were disappointed that federal reform did not pass late last year, but last year’s efforts have led to strong momentum for change with the new Congress. None of the challenges of 2022 change the long-term thesis and opportunity that is cannabis.”

The CEO said Cresco’s main priorities are centered around its profitable core capabilities, products, and brands, as well as optimizing its footprint, expanding its retail business, increasing free cash flow, and improving its financial position.

In the fourth quarter, branded unit volume increased by 24% over the year, while retail transactions increased by 4% over the same time period. Adjusted gross profit was $90 million, or 45% of revenue, and adjusted EBITDA was $31 million, or 15% of revenue.

Adjusted gross profit margin and adjusted EBITDA margin were affected by non-recurring items, resulting in a 500 bps drag on margins. Normalized for these adjustments, adjusted gross margin would have been 50% and adjusted EBITDA margin would have been 20%.

Full-Year 2022 Results

Cresco raked in record revenue of $843 million in 2022, which was a 3% uptick from the previous year. Sales were buoyed by record branded unit volume (61 million, up 37% year-over-year) and retail transactions (4.6 million, up 15%).

Adjusted gross profit was $418 million, or 50% of revenue, with adjusted EBITDA at $174 million, or 21% of revenue.

Despite a net loss of $215 million for the full year, including $141 million of one-time impairment charges, the company generated positive operating cash flow of $19 million and ended the year with $122 million of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash.

Cresco said that it retained its top market share position in Illinois and Pennsylvania and achieved the leading position in Massachusetts.

Cresco also extended the outside date to complete its previously announced acquisition of Columbia Care to the summer.

“The regulatory approval process is on-going, and the company is working toward final agreements to sell the remaining assets required to be divested,” it said.

Post Views: 318

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson covers the cannabis industry for The Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri statehouse for The Columbia Missourian and has written for The Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants, and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLowell Farms Sells Off Parts to Satisfy Debts

nextIrwin Naturals Drops Bid to Buy Braxia Scientific

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 3 hours

New York Cannabis Coalition Sues State Over Recreational Market Rollout

@GreenMarketRpt – 5 hours

Irwin Naturals Drops Bid to Buy Braxia Scientific

@GreenMarketRpt – 6 hours

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.