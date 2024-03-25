Criticism grows over slow New York cannabis licensing

New Yorkers didn’t mince words at the latest Cannabis Control Board meeting.

During Friday’s public meeting, the board moved through agenda items that included the approval of adult-use cannabis licenses, cannabis laboratory permit renewals, and enforcement regulations. They also considered the medical renewal for a registered organization and discussed dispensary relocations.

But the forward movement in an oft-stalled process wasn’t enough to mollify frustrated entrepreneurs in the state.

During the public comment period, a slew of would-be industry participants voiced their hopes and frustrations, pointing to strain caused by lengthy licensing delays. CAURD provisional licensees – such as Sophia Mortell, the co-owner of Purple Plains – have been awaiting final approval for months. Owners cited the toll of ongoing rent and investment costs without the ability to operate.

“My partners and I promptly submitted the second part of the application, signed the lease, and began taking all steps necessary to prepare our store for opening,” Mortell said. “We received our final inspection nearly three months ago … Since our final inspection, we have spent over $50,000 in rent and expenses … Unfortunately, we can no longer afford to be patient.”​

The concerns weren’t limited to individual businesses. The broader narrative seems to be one of a regulatory bottleneck that threatens the state’s goal of a fair cannabis market, lawyers and consultants – many of whom spoke on behalf of smaller owners – lamented during their speaking times.

“I have a lot of clients that are on the map that are just a little bit confused about kind of where their positions are,” said Jeffrey Hoffman, an cannabis attorney based in New York City. “… I would just encourage you to continue to try to communicate.”

For nearly an hour, critics argued that the OCM’s slow processing of applications and lack of clear communication continue to compound the uncertainty and financial risks for operators poised to enter the market.

The situation is even more complicated when considering the dramatic sprawl of unlicensed dispensaries, which continue to operate outside the legal framework. They’ve undercut licensed businesses and undermined the regulated market’s integrity for a few years now.

“We’re paying rent on an empty commercial space in Brooklyn while thousands of illicit smoke shops operate across the state,” said Iris Ladao, owner of Buzzing New York, a minority and woman-owned retail business awaiting license review. “Our team embodies the equity policies the MRTA established; we’re business ready and can help OCM achieve its goal of a sustainable legal regulated market.”

Many at the meeting called for the board to streamline the licensing process and aggressively staff up the agency in order handle applications more quickly. Suggestions also included improving its communication channels with applicants, as well as implementing more transparent and expedited review procedures.

“This is difficult work,” Chris Alexander, executive director of the OCM, said. “You got to continue to be responsive … The order that you appear in the queue does not represent the order in which the license will be issued … Every single application situation is different.”