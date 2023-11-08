   

Cronos Sees Record Revenue, Signals Optimism Despite Unrest Overseas

Adam JacksonNovember 8, 20233min00

Related Articles

BusinessPublic

Planet 13 Grapples With Headwinds in Q3 as Expansion Looms

BusinessPublic

Trulieve Grows Top Line, Sees Profitability Shrink in Q3

BusinessPublic

Village Farms Leans on Brand Diversification to Navigate Cannabis Glut

The company is navigating a complex international landscape.

Cronos Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CRON) (TSX: CRON) reported a surge in revenue for the third quarter, as the company eyes expansion and cost-control measures to underpin future profitability.

The Toronto-based cannabis company said net revenue climbed to $24.8 million, marking a 22% increase from the same period a year earlier. Cronos attributed the growth to a 40% jump in Canadian sales, fueled by strong demand for pre-rolled joints, dried flower, and edible products.

Despite the positive trend in revenue, the company is navigating a complex international landscape. CEO Mike Gorenstein acknowledged the toll that geopolitical unrest, particularly the situation in the Middle East, its second-largest market, is having on its operations.

“Opening new avenues for growth with operational discipline is our primary focus,” Gorenstein said in a statement. “Beyond top-line growth initiatives, our teams have done a great job reducing costs across the company and improving the gross margin profile of the business, which yielded significant improvements in cash flow.”

Higher excise taxes in Canada dented the company’s profitability, as did increased competitive pressure and a slowdown in the Israeli market. However, the company managed to increase its gross profit to $4 million, a signal that its strategy to trim costs and optimize operations is bearing fruit.

In a move that reflects a sharper focus on core markets, Cronos exited its U.S. hemp-derived CBD operations earlier this year, a departure that now manifests as discontinued operations in its financial reports.

Cronos also successfully reduced its general and administrative expenses, a key driver behind improved cash flow. The company maintains a cost-savings target of $20 million to $25 million for the year and aims to carve out further savings into 2024.

Looking forward, the company laid out a conservative cash outlook for the end of the fiscal year and expects positive cash flow in 2024, barring significant economic shifts. Cronos’s fiscal projections for the year assume steady interest rates, minimal impact from the conflict in the Middle East, and stable foreign exchange rates.

Cronos said it continues its expansion with a re-entry into the German medical market and a new agreement to supply products in Australia, signaling its ambition to grow its international footprint.

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson writes about the cannabis industry for the Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri Statehouse for the Columbia Missourian and has written for the Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter at @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousWhat's Next for Adult-Use Cannabis in Ohio after Issue 2 Approval?

nextChicago Atlantic Keeps Interest Income Stable at $13.7M for Q3

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.