   

Curaleaf Chairman: Social Justice Programs Go 'Too Far' in CA, NY

Jenel Stelton-HoltmeierFebruary 3, 20234min1860

Related Articles

Business

Can Alcohol Retail Density Provide Guide for Cannabis?

BusinessDaily Hit

Daily Hit: February 2, 2023

BusinessPublic

MedMen on the Brink of Collapse

Jordan suggests he's willing to sue New York over its adult-use cannabis market rollout.

Social justice efforts in some states – such as California and New York – have been “taken too far,” according to Curaleaf Executive Chairman Boris Jordan. And he’s ready to fight back.

“I believe the pendulum is about to swing against these people,” Jordan said in a recent podcast with Toby Channabis on Twitter.

During the conversation last week, Jordan took particular umbrage with the rollout of the New York adult-use market and its effort to delay participation by multistate operators, which hold the current medical cannabis licenses, in favor of social equity applicants.

“Literally, the New York authorities are almost promoting illegal cannabis,” he said. “And lowering testing standards for adult-use over medical – and allowing products that should never be sold in the store to be sold just so they can try and keep the MSOs out of the market.”

To date, only two licensed adult-use stores have opened in the state, both in New York City. One is operated by a nonprofit, while the other is owned by a “justice-involved” individual. But to get those doors open, according to Jordan, New York broke its own rules.

“New York at my last count has violated 8-10 of their own laws with the launch of this program,” he said. “So if people take them to court, they’re going to lose.”

Will Curaleaf lead the charge in court? Jordan hasn’t ruled that option out.

“On the one hand, we’re talking to New York,” he said. “On the other hand, if they don’t play ball and they violate the rules, we’re going to sue.”

The Pendulum Swing

Jordan asserted that it’s not the idea of social justice that irritates him; it’s the execution of the programs in several states.

“We’re all for social justice and recognize that this industry has been built on some pretty horrific stories from the past,” he admitted, but said the programs in more liberal states – he lists California, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania in this category – have gone of the rails to hide financial problems in the programs.

“They went off on these programs, and we’re going to give these assets to felons and people that have two heads and all this kind of stuff,” he lamented.

But, he warns, sooner or later, these states will need more tax revenue from cannabis operators, and to get that, the programs will have to change.

“It’ll take a little time, but I believe that the states are going to start enforcing some of these rules because they need the money,” he said.

Post Views: 186

Jenel Stelton-Holtmeier

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDaily Hit: February 2, 2023

nextCan Alcohol Retail Density Provide Guide for Cannabis?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 3 hours

Can Alcohol Retail Density Provide Guide for Cannabis?

@GreenMarketRpt – 4 hours

Curaleaf Chairman: Social Justice Programs Go ‘Too Far’ in CA, NY

@GreenMarketRpt – 10 hours

Daily Hit: February 2, 2023

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.