   

Curaleaf eyes global future despite 2023 losses

Adam JacksonMarch 6, 20243min00

Related Articles

BusinessPrivate

California receiver auctions off assets from distributor Herbl for $1.4M

BusinessPsychedelicsPublic

Mynd Life Sciences cuts losses, but faces going concern doubts

BusinessFinancial

How to prepare for the cannabis industry earnings season

The giant believes it'll see nice headwinds this year.

Curaleaf Holdings (OTCQX: CURLF) (TSX:CURA) beat on moderate revenue growth in its fourth-quarter and full-year revenue for the year ending Dec. 31, 2023, as it gears up for what Executive Chairman Boris Jordan described as a “catalyst year.”

The New York-based cannabis giant reported fourth-quarter revenue of $345 million, a 1% year-over-year increase from $340.2 million in the same period of 2022. The company saw a 4% rise in revenue versus the previous quarter. This beat Yahoo analysts’ average by $7.59 million.

“Our fourth quarter results are a solid reflection of the discipline and rigor we have put into evolving our business and the committed work of our team members,” CEO Matt Darin said in a statement.

“It is thanks to all of them that we have leading market share and growth in key markets like ArizonaFloridaNew York, and Pennsylvania, a domestic wholesale business that grew 15% sequentially, and a U.S. retail business that grew 9% for the year, eclipsing the $1 billion mark for the first time.”

The company also reported adjusted EBITDA of $83 million for the fourth quarter, which made up 24% of revenue. That represents a 490-basis-point improvement from the year-over-year figures. However, Curaleaf posted a net loss of $57.7 million in the fourth quarter, though that was an improvement over 2022’s $370 million loss.

For the entire year of 2023, Curaleaf reported revenue of $1.35 billion, a 6% increase from 2022. The company maintained a consistent adjusted gross margin of 46% for the year. The annual figures showed a net loss of $281.2 million, hinting at ongoing profitability challenges.

Despite the losses, the company remains optimistic about future growth and is eyeing expansion and new product launches in various states and countries, including Utah and Germany.

“Curaleaf ended the year strong and is positioned extremely well for the future,” Jordan said. “The global opportunities we’ve been building our business toward are unfolding rapidly.”

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson writes about the cannabis industry for the Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri Statehouse for the Columbia Missourian and has written for the Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter at @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCalifornia receiver auctions off assets from distributor Herbl for $1.4M

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.