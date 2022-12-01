   

Curaleaf Lays Off Hundreds of Workers Amid Slowdown

December 1, 2022

Cannabis giant Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) laid off around 220 of its employees ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Business Insider first reported.

In a statement to the outlet, Curaleaf declined to say which department the cuts occurred within, though said the cuts were “a part of an effort to control costs and drive efficiencies in the face of economic uncertainties ahead.”

“I don’t like having to deliver this news, and we haven’t reached this decision easily,” Curaleaf CEO Matt Darin wrote to employees in a company-wide email, which was reviewed by Business Insider. Darin noted in the email that the company has been engaged in talks with unionized employees at affected Curaleaf locations.

The news comes does not come as much of a surprise, as Curaleaf has seen slowing growth this year amid a broader slowdown in the global economy and lulled efforts regarding U.S. federal legalization.

In a Nov. 7 earnings call, founder and chairman Boris Jordan told investors that management is “acutely aware of the economic conditions our customers are navigating.”

“As such, we are taking appropriate actions to ensure we continue driving growth and margin expansion next year, irrespective of the economic climate,” Jordan said at the time.

Curaleaf’s most recent earnings showed crimping margins and rising losses despite the company eking out on revenue expectations.

CEO Matt Darin said during the call that the company is “comfortably transitioning from the asset accumulation phase to the asset optimization phase in our evolution. Importantly, we are at this juncture by choice, not market force.”

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson covers the cannabis industry for The Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri statehouse for The Columbia Missourian and has written for The Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants, and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

