Cybin Gets More DMT Patents

Cybin Inc. (NYSE American: CYBN) (NEO: CYBN) announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued two patent grants that offer protection for its deuterated N, N-dimethyltryptamine (“DMT“) program.

“Following Cybin’s recent acquisition of Small Pharma Inc., our development programs are protected by 32 granted patents and over 170 pending applications, establishing our leadership position in developing novel tryptamine-based therapeutics in a key market. This multi-layered and robust IP protection includes composition of matter, medical use, synthesis and drug product protection, providing us with the latitude to advance our deuterated programs with confidence,” said Doug Drysdale, Cybin’s Chief Executive Officer.

The granted patents cover Cybin’s deuterated DMT program and are as follows:

United States patent no. 11,771,681, which provides a composition of matter protection for certain deuterated analogs of DMT; and

United States patent no. 11,773,062, which provides protection for medical use and the novel, efficient, and scalable synthesis of certain analogs of DMT.

Cybin said its proprietary novel deuterated DMT compounds, CYB004 and SPL028, are each currently in Phase I clinical trials. CYB004 and SPL028 target an extended DMT psychedelic experience while retaining a short-duration drug profile that could provide optimized dose formulations for different administration routes and distinct therapeutic benefits for patients. The company said that preliminary findings from the studies demonstrate that IV CYB004 and SPL028 elicit a psychedelic experience of less than 1 hour and are well-tolerated. Topline data readouts from both studies are expected in Q4 2023.

According to the National Library of Medicine, “Deuteration refers to the selective replacement of protium hydrogen isotope atoms in small-molecule drugs with deuterium hydrogen isotope atoms. Deuteration of a drug is most likely to affect pharmacokinetic properties, such as metabolism, rather than its pharmacodynamic effects. For this reason, the metabolism of certain drugs may be favorably influenced when deuterium is substituted for protium, resulting in improved safety, tolerability, or efficacy.”

In September, Cybin said it had successfully obtained a U.S. patent for the compounds it uses in pre-clinical deuterated tryptamine research. The patent, No. 11,746,088, is valid until 2041.