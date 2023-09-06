Cybin Lands Key U.S. Patent for DMT Compounds

Cybin Inc. (NYSE: CYBN) (NEO: CYBN) successfully obtained a U.S. patent for the compounds it uses in pre-clinical deuterated tryptamine research. The patent, No. 11,746,088, is valid until 2041.

Preliminary data from the trials on deuterated dimethyltryptamine (dDMT) are anticipated by the end of 2023. The data will guide the decision to initiate a phase 2 trial in the U.S. in early 2024, focusing on the potential therapeutic benefits of dDMT.

In a statement, Cybin CEO Doug Drysdale touted the company’s plans to merge with short-duration psychedelic therapy developer, Small Pharma.

“The strong synergy of our collective intellectual property provides an unparalleled opportunity to develop novel, differentiated therapeutics for patients in need of improved treatment options,” he said.

“Looking towards the next chapter for the combined company, this new composition of matter patent will have an important role in protecting the continued advancement of our development pipeline.”

Additionally, the company said it aims to disclose results for its study on CYB003, a synthetic form of psilocybin, for major depressive disorder and the CYB004-E study in the same timeframe.

Previous tests of CYB003, involving doses up to 12 milligrams, have reportedly shown it to be well-tolerated, with the company noting no serious side effects in their recent patient testing.

After these data releases, the company intends to present its research to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. A phase 3 study of CYB003 is in the planning stages for a potential 2024 start.