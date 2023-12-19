   

Dagmar Cannabis Opens in Soho

It’s the first social justice applicant to open a dispensary in New York since the judge lifted the freeze on the adult-use cannabis program. Jennifer Tzar, the Chief Executive Officer of Dagmar Cannabis, had been arrested for cannabis down the street from her new store in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan. Unlike other dispensaries that have chosen the “Apple store” look, Dagmar has the luxurious feel of a designer store. Dark, cozy and with a nod toward the female customer, Dagmar is different in approach as well as style.

