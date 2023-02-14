   

Daily Hit: February 14, 2023

February 14, 2023

The Daily Hit is a recap of the top financial news stories for February 14, 2023.

On the Site

Cannabis Consumers in the Mood for Love

Cannabis consumers love to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Wholesale cannabis platform Leaflink reported an enormous increase in sales in the weeks leading up to the celebration of romance for products labeled with themed words. Read more here.

InterCure Ltd. (Nasdaq: INCR), also known as Canndoc, filed a lawsuit against Cann Pharmaceuticals Ltd., also known as Better, to recover some of the money that was loaned to and invested in the company when the two contemplated a merger. Read more here.

Massachusetts cannabis regulators this week announced the extension of several policy changes put in place during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, to give medical marijuana businesses in particular more flexibility in serving patients. Read more here.

In Other News

Juniper Restaurant

Juniper Restaurant doesn’t even have a home yet, but months before it opens its doors to customers in Minneapolis, buzz around its vegan menu is already heating up – thanks to a THC twist. In accordance with a state law passed last year, a syrup will be served that contains a single, 5 milliliter serving of hemp-derived THC. Read more here.

Minnesota

More Minnesota House and Senate committees have approved companion bills to legalize marijuana, moving them closer to the floor after weeks of legislative action. The House Human Services Policy Committee passed the legislation from Rep. Zack Stephenson (D) in a voice vote on Monday, marking the eighth panel in the chamber to clear the measure. Read more here.

Staff

