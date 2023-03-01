   

Daily Hit: March 1, 2023

StaffMarch 1, 20234min2020

Related Articles

BusinessPublic

Acquisitions, Expansion Boost Marimed’s 2022 Financial Results

BusinessPublic

Cowen Will No Longer Cover the Cannabis Sector

BusinessPublic

Grown Rogue Nearly Doubles Revenue in 2022

The Daily Hit is a recap of the top financial news stories for March 1, 2023.

On the Site

Cowen Will No Longer Cover the Cannabis Sector

Cowen Group was one of the first major financial institutions to cover the cannabis industry on the equity research side, but on Wednesday, TD Bank Group (TSX: TD) (NYSE: TD) announced on Wednesday that it completed its acquisition of Cowen Inc. (Nasdaq: COWN) and subsequently dropped coverage. Read more here.

Riv Capital Third Quarter Revenue Flat, CEO Leaves

RIV Capital Inc.‘s (CSE: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF) CEO Mark Sims left the company, effective immediately. The company made the announcement alongside its financial results for the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2022. Revenue for Riv Capital’s fiscal third quarter (which is essentially sales from New York medical operator Etain) was $2 million, only a slight improvement over second-quarter revenue of $1.9 million. Read more here.

Other cannabis earnings reports:

SEC Orders Adam Nugent, FWM to Pay $3 Million over Cannabis Investment Scheme

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced on Tuesday that it had settled fraud charges against Utah-based registered investment adviser Foresight Wealth Management (FWM) and its principal, Adam E. Nugent, for violations related to a private fund they managed. Read more here.

Michigan’s Cannabis Sales Avoid Collapse Over Unpaid METRC Fees

Michigan’s marijuana industry narrowly avoided a near-complete stoppage this week due to a miscommunication with its private tracking system service provider. Florida-based METRC LLC recently instituted a new monthly service fee of $40 per month, which came as a surprise to those in the industry who say they never received an invoice. Read more here.

In Other News

Steep Hill Inc.

Steep Hill Inc. (CSE: STPH) entered into a settlement and release agreement with its wholly owned subsidiary Steep Hill Inc. and several Green Analytics parties to terminate license agreements between the parties as of Feb. 28. As a result, Steep Hill has no continuing licensed operations in the states of Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania and will continue not engaging in any such actives in Maryland. Read more here.

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corp.

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CSE: GWAY) (OTC: GWAYF), a cultivator of greenhouse cannabis for the Canadian market, generated revenue of $1 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, an increase of 103% compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2022. Read more here.

Post Views: 202

Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAcquisitions, Expansion Boost Marimed's 2022 Financial Results

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 2 hours

Daily Hit: March 1, 2023

@GreenMarketRpt – 3 hours

Acquisitions, Expansion Boost Marimed’s 2022 Financial Results

@GreenMarketRpt – 6 hours

what she said….

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.