Daily Hit: March 22, 2023

The Daily Hit is a recap of the top financial news stories for March 22, 2023.

On the Site

Exclusive Interview: New York’s Cannabis Czar on the Legal Market’s Long Play

Axel Bernabe, the chief of staff and senior policy director for New York’s Office of Cannabis management, connected with Green Market Report for an hour-long discussion on the Empire State’s recreational market rollout, and made several revelations, including that the state may award up to 100 more retail permits in the near future. Read more here.

Michigan Cannabis Prices Spiked in February, First Time Since Legalization

Michigan recreational marijuana prices rose in February – reversing a price free fall since Michigan dispensaries began selling in December 2019 – as growers appear to be growing fewer plants to prevent losses and state regulators up enforcement efforts. Read more here.

Oklahoma Launches Cannabis Crackdown, Revokes Farm License

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority has begun what could be a lengthy crusade to rid its state cannabis industry of bad actors, and the crackdown began with the revocation of a cultivation permit the state said was in violation of the Oklahoma residency requirement. Read more here.

Irwin Naturals Buys Keta Media

Irwin Naturals Inc. (CSE: IWIN) (OTC: IWINF) has acquired Keta Media, LLC, dba Ketamine Media as of March 17, 2023 in a deal initially announced in September 2022. While the amount paid for the company wasn’t disclosed, it was said to be all cash and that Irwin would assume certain debts of Keta Media. Ketamine Media is the nation’s foremost advertising company dedicated to raising awareness about the clinical use of ketamine. Read more here.

Vext Science Revenue Ticked Down in 2022 as Arizona Sales Flat

Vext Science, Inc. (CSE: VEXT) (OTCQX: VEXTF) had a decent 2022 in Arizona despite challenging economic conditions caused by high inflation rates. The MSO reported its financial results for the period ending December 31, 2022. Read more here.

In Other News

New York

New York. Gov. Kathy Hochul has thrown her support behind civil fines of up to $10,000 a day for unlicensed commercial cannabis activity, in an attempt to crack down on the state’s thriving illicit market. Read more here.

SAFE Banking

The chairman of a key Senate committee says lawmakers need to act on marijuana banking legislation “this year,” and his Republican counterpart on the panel agrees that the issue will “come to a conclusion likely in this Congress.” Read more here.