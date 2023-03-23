Daily Hit: March 23, 2023

The Daily Hit is a recap of the top financial news stories for March 23, 2023.

On the Site

Exclusive Interview: Untangling New York’s True Party of Ownership Rule

New York cannabis policy czar Axel Bernabe spoke to Green Market Report to outline exactly what is and isn’t allowed for cannabis businesses under the state’s two-tiered market structure, including controversial “True Party of Interest” regulations. Read more here.

California State Officials Launching Crackdown on Local Cannabis Corruption

California’s state government has had enough of corruption in its marijuana industry at the city and county level, and is launching a new crackdown in at least six yet-to-be-named jurisdictions, to look for evidence of pay to play schemes, bribery, and other instances of wrongdoing. Read more here.

Curaleaf to Close New Jersey Grow, Lay Off Up to 40 Staff

Massachusetts-based cannabis titan Curaleaf (CSE: CURA/OTCQX: CURLF) confirmed this week that it plans to close its marijuana cultivation facility in Bellmawr, New Jersey, which could reportedly result in up to 40 layoffs. Read more here.

Charlotte’s Web Sales Fell in 2022 as CBD Demand Fades

Despite inking major deals, Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) saw falling revenue in 2022 due in part to waning demand in an increasingly saturated cannabidiol (CBD) industry. Read more here.

Emerging East Coast State Markets to Buoy Cannabis Industry as Legalization Stalls

While the most-seasoned legal recreational state markets saw declines in revenues for the first time in 2022, recently legalized states on the East Coast are expected to fuel growth for the time being, according to a report by New Frontier Data. Read more here.

In Other News

Cannabis rescheduling

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, whose agency was tasked last fall with kicking off a federal review of marijuana’s status as a Schedule 1 controlled substance, said during a TV interview this week that his office is working as quickly as it can, but didn’t provide any details or timeline. The review could ultimately lead to federal marijuana legalization, and Becerra shared a clip on Twitter. Listen to highlights here.

Georgia

Nine companies that applied for medical cannabis business licenses have filed suit against a state commission that was in charge of awarding permits, and the situation has led to a proposed compromise from a state lawmaker. Read more here.