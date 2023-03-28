Daily Hit: March 28, 2023

The Daily Hit is a recap of the top financial news stories for March 28, 2023.

On the Site

Judge Narrows New York Retail Licensing Injunction to One Region

An injunction issued by a federal judge in November that has stalled retail cannabis licensing in five of New York’s regions has been narrowed now to just one – the Finger Lakes. That means marijuana retail licenses can now be awarded by the state Office of Cannabis Management in the other four regions, which include Brooklyn, Central New York, Western New York and the Mid-Hudson areas. Read more here.

Eight Cannabis Companies Sue Georgia, Allege Fraud, Corruption in Licensing

A coalition of eight companies that submitted bids for medical marijuana licenses in Georgia have filed suit against the state, alleging that the permitting process was corrupt and fraudulent and asking a judge to set aside the license awards. Read more here.

Massachusetts’ MCR Labs Accuses Control Board of Harassment

The CEO and founder of Massachusetts cannabis testing company MCR Labs is accusing the state’s Cannabis Control Board of harassing and intimidating employees, disregarding safety protocols, and compromising their facility’s testing integrity during an unannounced inspection last week. Read more here.

Canopy Growth Fined C$15 Million for Breach of Contract

Canada’s Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC) has been ordered by an arbitration tribunal to fork over C$15 million to an unnamed counterparty for breach of contract, the company disclosed this week in a regulatory filing. Read more here.

Leaf Trade, Sweed to Merge Into ‘B2B2C’ Cannabis Tech Platform

Nevada-based cannabis tech companies Leaf Trade and Sweed will merge into a new yet-to-be-named business entity, with Leaf Trade CEO James Yi at the helm. The combined company, Yi said, will result in a new “B2B2C” tech platform that is unique to-date in cannabis. Read more here.

Grown Rogue Gets Boost from Michigan Sales

Grown Rogue International Inc. (CSE: GRIN) (OTC: GRUSF), reported its fiscal first quarter 2023 results for the three months ended Jan. 31, 2023. Grown Rogue‘s revenue grew 21% to $4.5 million versus last year’s $3.7 million in the same time period. The company also reported a net income of $592,000. Read more here.

SNDL to Buy Dutch Love, Delays Earnings

SNDL Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) reported that it has entered into an agreement with Lightbox Enterprises Ltd. to buy four cannabis retail stores operating under the Dutch Love Cannabis banner in a deal valued at $7.8 million. the deal is expected to close by the end of May 2023. Read more here.

In Other News

Texas

Last week, the Texas House Committee on Public Health unanimously approved a bill to increase the THC limits in medical cannabis and expand who is eligible to use it. On Tuesday, goodblend — a state-licensed medical marijuana operator — opened its first dispensary location in Austin. It’s only the third medical marijuana retail location to open in the Lone Star State. Read more here.

Wu-Tang Clan

Newark, New Jersey’s Central Planning Board stomped on a lot of buzzes Monday night, denying an application by Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon to open a cannabis lounge a block from the Prudential Center arena after church elders protested and one board member complained that the rendering was offensive. Read more here.