   

'Days of Fat Margins And Easy Money' Are Over, Says GTI Chief

John SchroyerMarch 2, 20233min1370

Related Articles

BusinessDaily Hit

Daily Hit: March 1, 2023

BusinessPublic

Acquisitions, Expansion Boost Marimed’s 2022 Financial Results

BusinessPublic

Cowen Will No Longer Cover the Cannabis Sector

Kovler warns the industry is on the verge of a 'washout.'

The Green Rush is all but over, proclaimed Green Thumb Industries (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF) CEO Ben Kovler this week in the company’s fourth quarter earnings call.

Ben Kovler, Green Thumb Industries

“Concerns around price compression in our industry are very real. The days of fat margins and easy money and cannabis are waning,” Kovler warned shareholders during the call on Tuesday, after his company posted a $51 million loss for the final quarter of 2022.

Kovler said more industry contraction is on the way, despite market forecasts that project continuing growth.

“We are in the midst of a washout that will leave the industry with fewer operators, not more. This is ironic as politicians and operators are talking about including more folks, not less,” Kovler said, adding that “pricing pressure has squeezed margins.”

Kovler said that the broader economic downturn is partly to blame, along with inflation, increasing interest rates, and an expected recession. He predicted the failure of a good number of cannabis companies in the near future because “tremendous growth” has attracted “a lot of prospectors and get-rich-quick hopefuls.”

“For a variety of reasons, these folks will get caught and eaten by the bear,” Kovler said, adding that he thinks a lot of social equity companies will fall into that category.

“It’s taking too long for state social equity programs to achieve meaningful results,” Kovler said, and ruminated on the “dimming promise for fresh participation in this industry” by minorities.

“We look out and continue to see an industry that can triple in size over the next decade, and while we have entered the middle innings, this is a marathon and not all runners will finish,” Kovler said.

Post Views: 137

John Schroyer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDaily Hit: March 1, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 50 mins

‘Days of Fat Margins And Easy Money’ Are Over, Says GTI Chief

@GreenMarketRpt – 7 hours

Daily Hit: March 1, 2023

@GreenMarketRpt – 7 hours

Acquisitions, Expansion Boost Marimed’s 2022 Financial Results

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.