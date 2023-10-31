   

DEA Proposes Increasing Amount of Cannabis, Psychedelics Authorized for Research

John SchroyerOctober 31, 20232min00

Related Articles

Business

Connecticut Cannabis Landscape Evolving Quickly, No Shortages Feared

Business

Colorado Regulators Weigh Banning Marijuana Businesses at Events

BusinessPublic

Ayurcann’s Direct-to-Consumer Shift Pays Off

Comments on the proposals can be submitted to DEA until Nov. 30.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration proposed a significant increase to the federal production of cannabis, psilocybin, and a few other narcotics that are currently either Schedule I or II controlled substances, the agency announced in the federal register this week.

In the notice, the DEA proposed to increase the legally allowed production quotas of delta-9 THC, psilocybin, “all other tetrahydrocannabinol,” and several other psychedelics and synthetic drugs, in order to “support research and clinical trials by DEA-registered Schedule I researchers.”

The proposed production quota increases, in grams, include:

  • D-9–THC, from 384,460 to 628,460.
  • All other tetrahydrocannabinol, from 15,000 to 350,000.
  • Psilocybin, from 8,000 to 15,000.
  • Psilocyn, from 12,000 to 24,000.
  • Eutylone, from zero to 30.
  • Ibogaine, from 30 to 150.
  • Mesocarb, from zero to 30.
  • Methiopropamine, from zero to 30.
  • Zipeprol, from zero to 30.

Comments on the proposals can be submitted to DEA until Nov. 30, and a hearing on the proposal may also be scheduled at some point in coming months prior to DEA Chief Anne Milgram’s decision on the quotas.

The move to loosen research restrictions follows other encouraging signs from the Biden administration on both cannabis and psychedelics reform, including the possible rescheduling of marijuana to Schedule III, which could be a major boost to both sectors in the near future.

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousConnecticut Cannabis Landscape Evolving Quickly, No Shortages Feared

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.