DEA Proposes Increasing Amount of Cannabis, Psychedelics Authorized for Research

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration proposed a significant increase to the federal production of cannabis, psilocybin, and a few other narcotics that are currently either Schedule I or II controlled substances, the agency announced in the federal register this week.

In the notice, the DEA proposed to increase the legally allowed production quotas of delta-9 THC, psilocybin, “all other tetrahydrocannabinol,” and several other psychedelics and synthetic drugs, in order to “support research and clinical trials by DEA-registered Schedule I researchers.”

The proposed production quota increases, in grams, include:

D-9–THC, from 384,460 to 628,460.

All other tetrahydrocannabinol, from 15,000 to 350,000.

Psilocybin, from 8,000 to 15,000.

Psilocyn, from 12,000 to 24,000.

Eutylone, from zero to 30.

Ibogaine, from 30 to 150.

Mesocarb, from zero to 30.

Methiopropamine, from zero to 30.

Zipeprol, from zero to 30.

Comments on the proposals can be submitted to DEA until Nov. 30, and a hearing on the proposal may also be scheduled at some point in coming months prior to DEA Chief Anne Milgram’s decision on the quotas.

The move to loosen research restrictions follows other encouraging signs from the Biden administration on both cannabis and psychedelics reform, including the possible rescheduling of marijuana to Schedule III, which could be a major boost to both sectors in the near future.