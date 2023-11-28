   

Delivra Profit Beats Last Year's Total in Single Quarter

John SchroyerNovember 28, 20232min00

Related Articles

BusinessDaily Hit

The Daily Hit: November 29, 2023

BusinessPublic

Cansortium Expands in Florida as Revenue Climbs in Q3

BusinessExtractionPublic

Ayurcann Losses, Revenue Shrink in Q1

U.S. sales of Dream Water drove the revenue increase.

Canada-based health and wellness company Delivra Health Brands Inc. (TSXV: DHB) (OTCQB: DHBUF) turned a modest profit of C$226,000 in its first fiscal quarter of 2024, which ended Sept. 30 this year, the company reported this week.

That already beats the company’s entire 2023 fiscal year, in which it lost C$184,000, inching Delivra into the black in its first three months of fiscal 2024.

Revenue more than doubled year-over-year, up 112% to C$3.6 million from C$1.7 million in Delivra’s first fiscal quarter for 2023, which brought Delivra’s bottom line from a loss of C$381,000 a year ago into profitable territory.

“Our commitment to Delivra Health shareholders to increase revenue has been achieved with a substantial increase in net revenue of 112% year over year and a strong margin of 52%,” CEO Gord Davey said in a statement. “Delivra will continue to invest in customer-specific programs and its e-commerce strategy, launching innovation products and improving distribution across several channels.”

The Delivra portfolio primarily relies on its non-cannabis product lines Dream Water and LivRelief, along with an infused topical line under the LivRelief brand name, with products that have CBD and THC. The company’s focus is on “relief from common health issues such as sleeplessness, chronic pain, and anxiety.”

U.S. sales of Dream Water – which utilizes melatonin and other non-cannabis-based ingredients – drove the revenue increase year-over-year, Delivra reported.

But as sales went up, so did expenses. Delivra reported operating expenses of C$1.3 million, up from C$1 million a year prior.

As of Sept. 30, Delivra had C$10.8 million in total assets, including C$2.9 million in cash, against C$7.1 million in total liabilities.

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAgrify Racks Up Huge Losses as Revenue Dives

nextThe Daily Hit: November 28, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.