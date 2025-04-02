Delota continues on path to profitability with positive fourth-quarter results

Delota Corp. (CSE: NIC) reported year-over-year revenue growth of 18% for the 12-month period that ended Jan. 31, primarily driven by direct-to-consumer sales through its 180 Smoke stores and online platform.

The company announced in January that it was shifting the end of its fiscal year to March 31 from Jan. 31, meaning fiscal year 2025 will have 14 months.

Delota reported total revenue of C$40.2 million for the 12-month period, compared to C$34.1 million for the previous year. Along with the sales increase, the company reported a profit of C$561,758, a significant improvement over the year-ago loss of C$2 million.

During the 12 months, cannabis sales through Delota’s Offside Cannabis stores contributed C$3.6 million, down slightly from C$3.8 million in fiscal 2024. The company attributed the decline to the closure of two underperforming stores during the year.

CEO Cameron Wickham celebrated the results, noting that revenue during the fourth quarter pushed the company past its target of C$40 million for the year.

“Looking ahead, we are well-positioned to accelerate growth through a strategic focus on M&A, leveraging our omnichannel platform and a robust customer base of over 280,000 registered accounts,” he said. “We will also prioritize strengthening our balance sheet and driving further profitability from our existing revenue base.”

For the fourth quarter, Delota’s total revenue ticked up just 1% to C$10.3 million, compared to C$10.2 million for the same period a year ago. However, cannabis sales during the quarter jumped 10% to $881,178.

The company also turned to profitability for the three-month period, reporting net income of C$253,846 in the fourth quarter, compared to a year-ago net loss of nearly C$1 million.

For the three and 12 months ended Jan. 31, Delota’s gross margin ticked down slightly to 37% and 39%, respectively, compared to 38% and 40% in fiscal 2024.

Going concern

In regulatory filings, the company noted that the latest financial statements were prepared on a going concern basis. However, Delota noted that it expects to continue normal operations for the foreseeable future and to be able to “realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business.”

As of Jan. 31, the company had total liabilities of C$13.6 million against total assets of C$14.8 million.

The company said it intends to finance future requirements through a combination of debt or equity financing.