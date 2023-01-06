   

Detroit Kicks Off Adult Use Cannabis Sales

Michigan-based Cloud Cannabis, began adult-use cannabis sales at its Detroit location, becoming one of the first dispensaries to do so in the city.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting new period for both Cloud and the city of Detroit,” said Jacob Saboo, Co-Founder & Head of Retail at Cloud Cannabis. “We are proud to bring our premier retail experience to the city’s recreational customers, while sharing meaningful insights in cannabis education and a first-class portfolio of products with the local community. With big things ahead for Cloud in 2023, we couldn’t think of a better way to kick off the new year.”

Detroit Delays

While Michigan started adult-use sales in December 2019, municipalities had the right to opt-out. The college town of Ann Arbor embraced recreational cannabis with enthusiasm, while Detroit found itself mired in lawsuits that delayed a rollout.

“Our goal from the day voters approved the sale of adult use marijuana was to make sure we had a city ordinance and a process in place that provides fair and equitable access to these licenses and the courts have affirmed that we’ve done just that,” said Mayor Mike Duggan.  “Council President Pro-Tem Tate, and our Department of Civil Right, Inclusion & Opportunity and Law Department deserve a great deal of credit for making this historic day possible. The City’s ability to accept applications was delayed in July after two separate lawsuits were filed following City Council approval of the modified adult-use marijuana licensing ordinance in April, and a judge temporarily halted the process before reversing course and upholding the City’s ordinance.”

Council President Pro-Tem James Tate said, “Three months ago, a Wayne County Circuit Court judge declared our ordinance “unambiguous” and “a fair licensing process”. Despite clear rulings issued by the courts, various plaintiffs continue their frivolous attempts to dominate the adult-use cannabis industry in the city in an effort to leave Detroiters and other Social Equity applicants out of the market.” Judge Friedman ruled against the Temporary Restraining Order that would have prevented Detroit from moving forward with its current Adult-Use Marijuana Ordinance.

Ringing Up Sales

In addition to Cloud Cannabis, House of Dank also fired up sales in the Motor City this week. The company has two locations, one on 8 Mile and the other on Fort St.

“Going recreational in Detroit is a huge milestone for us,” Crystal Jamo, House of Dank’s general manager, told the Detroit Free Press. “Just because we’ve been waiting for it for so long that, like, ‘Pinch me, is it real?’”

Cloud Cannabis is located at 16001 Mack Ave. and situated on the border of Detroit and Grosse Pointe, Cloud’s Detroit dispensary offers flower, pre-roll, concentrate, and vape products from top-tier Michigan brands including Mitten Extracts, Wonderbrett, Stiiizy, Pressure Pack, Backpack Boyz, CREAM, Northcoast, and more. The company said a grand opening celebration event will come at a later date.

First 33

In December, the City of Detroit notified the first 33 successful applicants for adult-use marijuana retail licenses that they had been approved. The City’s Office of Marijuana Ventures & Entrepreneurship determined the following 13 non-equity applicants, and 20 equity applicants met all the necessary criteria to be awarded a license:

Equity Licenses

1. House of Zen            14501 Mack2. LIV Cannabis            12604 E Jefferson3. Motor City Kush       10 E 8 Mile4. Liberty Cannabis     2540 Rosa Parks5. High Profile               20327 Groesbeck6. Chronic City              6810 E. McNichols7. Plan B                         20101 W 8 Mile8. DaCut                         12668 Gratiot9. Blue Wave                 1947 W Fort10. The Remedy           20041 W 8 Mile11. Cloud Cannabis      16003 Mack12. Gage 313                   14239 W 8 Mile13. Detroit Herbal Ctr   14325 Wyoming14. Nuggets                   18270 Telegraph15. Livernois Provision 8305 Livernois16. Inhale                        15670 E 8 Mile17. TJM Enterprises     8600 E 8 Mile #2818. The Herbalist          15510 W Warren19. Ivy League               471 S Schaefer20. SJTC Enterprises   6640 E 8 Mile

Non-Equity Licenses

1. Luxury Loud             2520 22nd2. THC Detroit              19533 W Warren3. Det Natural              3394 Fort4. Jars Cannabis          11400 8 Mile5. House of Dank        3340 E 8 Mile6. SMOK                        7461 W 8 Mile7. Oz Cannabis            16829 Harper8. MPP Services          2710 Livernois9. West Coast Meds   8620 Lyndon10. Cookies                   6030 8 Mile11. Southwest Meds   6237 Federal12. Leaf and Bud        14470 Livernois13. Playa Kind              8301 St. Aubin

