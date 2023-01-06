Detroit Kicks Off Adult Use Cannabis Sales

Michigan-based Cloud Cannabis , began adult-use cannabis sales at its Detroit location, becoming one of the first dispensaries to do so in the city.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting new period for both Cloud and the city of Detroit,” said Jacob Saboo, Co-Founder & Head of Retail at Cloud Cannabis. “We are proud to bring our premier retail experience to the city’s recreational customers, while sharing meaningful insights in cannabis education and a first-class portfolio of products with the local community. With big things ahead for Cloud in 2023, we couldn’t think of a better way to kick off the new year.”

Detroit Delays

While Michigan started adult-use sales in December 2019, municipalities had the right to opt-out. The college town of Ann Arbor embraced recreational cannabis with enthusiasm, while Detroit found itself mired in lawsuits that delayed a rollout.

“Our goal from the day voters approved the sale of adult use marijuana was to make sure we had a city ordinance and a process in place that provides fair and equitable access to these licenses and the courts have affirmed that we’ve done just that,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. “Council President Pro-Tem Tate, and our Department of Civil Right, Inclusion & Opportunity and Law Department deserve a great deal of credit for making this historic day possible. The City’s ability to accept applications was delayed in July after two separate lawsuits were filed following City Council approval of the modified adult-use marijuana licensing ordinance in April, and a judge temporarily halted the process before reversing course and upholding the City’s ordinance.”

Council President Pro-Tem James Tate said, “Three months ago, a Wayne County Circuit Court judge declared our ordinance “unambiguous” and “a fair licensing process”. Despite clear rulings issued by the courts, various plaintiffs continue their frivolous attempts to dominate the adult-use cannabis industry in the city in an effort to leave Detroiters and other Social Equity applicants out of the market.” Judge Friedman ruled against the Temporary Restraining Order that would have prevented Detroit from moving forward with its current Adult-Use Marijuana Ordinance.

Ringing Up Sales

In addition to Cloud Cannabis, House of Dank also fired up sales in the Motor City this week. The company has two locations, one on 8 Mile and the other on Fort St.

“Going recreational in Detroit is a huge milestone for us,” Crystal Jamo, House of Dank’s general manager, told the Detroit Free Press. “Just because we’ve been waiting for it for so long that, like, ‘Pinch me, is it real?’”

Cloud Cannabis is located at 16001 Mack Ave. and situated on the border of Detroit and Grosse Pointe, Cloud’s Detroit dispensary offers flower, pre-roll, concentrate, and vape products from top-tier Michigan brands including Mitten Extracts, Wonderbrett, Stiiizy, Pressure Pack, Backpack Boyz, CREAM, Northcoast, and more. The company said a grand opening celebration event will come at a later date.

First 33

In December, the City of Detroit notified the first 33 successful applicants for adult-use marijuana retail licenses that they had been approved. The City’s Office of Marijuana Ventures & Entrepreneurship determined the following 13 non-equity applicants, and 20 equity applicants met all the necessary criteria to be awarded a license:

Equity Licenses

1. House of Zen 14501 Mack

2. LIV Cannabis 12604 E Jefferson

3. Motor City Kush 10 E 8 Mile

4. Liberty Cannabis 2540 Rosa Parks

5. High Profile 20327 Groesbeck

6. Chronic City 6810 E. McNichols

7. Plan B 20101 W 8 Mile

8. DaCut 12668 Gratiot

9. Blue Wave 1947 W Fort

10. The Remedy 20041 W 8 Mile

11. Cloud Cannabis 16003 Mack

12. Gage 313 14239 W 8 Mile

13. Detroit Herbal Ctr 14325 Wyoming

14. Nuggets 18270 Telegraph

15. Livernois Provision 8305 Livernois

16. Inhale 15670 E 8 Mile

17. TJM Enterprises 8600 E 8 Mile #28

18. The Herbalist 15510 W Warren

19. Ivy League 471 S Schaefer

20. SJTC Enterprises 6640 E 8 Mile

Non-Equity Licenses

1. Luxury Loud 2520 22nd

2. THC Detroit 19533 W Warren

3. Det Natural 3394 Fort

4. Jars Cannabis 11400 8 Mile

5. House of Dank 3340 E 8 Mile

6. SMOK 7461 W 8 Mile

7. Oz Cannabis 16829 Harper

8. MPP Services 2710 Livernois

9. West Coast Meds 8620 Lyndon

10. Cookies 6030 8 Mile

11. Southwest Meds 6237 Federal

12. Leaf and Bud 14470 Livernois

13. Playa Kind 8301 St. Aubin