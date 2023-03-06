   

DOJ Issues Application for Federal Marijuana Pardons

John SchroyerMarch 6, 20233min2150

Related Articles

BusinessPsychedelicsPublic

Atai Life Sciences Cuts Staffing by 30%, Extends Runway into 2026

BusinessLegalPublic

Investor Sues Tilray For False Claims On Inventory, ABG Deal

Business

Your Take: 3 Things to Know About New York’s Retail Cannabis Rollout from an Applicant

The move comes five months after Biden's announcement.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday announced it had finally made available pardon applications for individuals previously convicted of simple federal marijuana possession charges, for which Biden issued a sweeping pardon last October that reportedly affects roughly 6,500 Americans.

In a press release, the DOJ said the applications will be available online, and eligible applicants must submit documentation for both their conviction in either a federal or Washington D.C. court and proof of residency as of Oct. 6 last year.

The pardons don’t affect state cannabis charges, but Biden last fall urged all U.S. governors to follow his lead, which led to a mixed – and predictably partisan – reaction.

What the pardons do accomplish, according to the DOJ press release, is to alleviate “barriers to housing, employment, and educational opportunities.”

“No one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana,” Biden said in October.

The same day, Oct. 6, Biden also kickstarted a federal review process of marijuana’s status as a Schedule 1 controlled substance, which could ultimately lead to federal legalization, though when that process will conclude is anyone’s guess.

That rescheduling process starts with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which is tasked with coming up with its own scheduling recommendations for cannabis, and then the question will move to the DOJ, where yet another set of analysts will come up with further recommendations. The end decision will be made by Attorney General Merrick Garland, assuming the process concludes prior to the 2024 presidential election.

HHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the status of the cannabis rescheduling review.

Post Views: 215

John Schroyer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAtai Life Sciences Cuts Staffing by 30%, Extends Runway into 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 3 hours

DOJ Issues Application for Federal Marijuana Pardons

@GreenMarketRpt – 3 hours

Atai Life Sciences Cuts Staffing by 30%, Extends Runway into 2026

@GreenMarketRpt – 4 hours

Investor Sues Tilray For False Claims On Inventory, ABG Deal

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.