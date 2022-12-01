   

Dutchie Co-Founders Step Down, Board Names New Leadership Team

John Schroyer December 1, 2022

Co-founders Ross and Zach Lipson stepped down from the privately held Oregon business

Cannabis tech company Dutchie underwent a major leadership shakeup this week.

According to a news release, the co-founding duo of Ross and Zach Lipson have stepped down from their leadership posts at the privately held Oregon business, and the board of directors has named a new chief executive officer, new chief financial officer, new general counsel, and a new vice president of engineering.

Tim Barash, the new CEO, already was serving as Dutchie’s executive chairman since 2020 and had been the chief financial officer and chief business officer at Toast, a Boston-based tech company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange, from 2014-2021.

In the release, Dutchie board members credited Barash with recruiting much of the talent they just installed.

Nick DeLeonardis, the new CFO, joins the Dutchie team from Toast, where he held several vice president and managerial roles from 2017 until now.

John Kelleher, the new general counsel, joined the company in September from Hubspot, another Massachusetts-based tech company that also trades on the NYSE. Kelleher served as Hubspot’s general counsel for a full decade prior to moving to Dutchie.

Michael Lee, the new vice president of engineering, also previously worked at Toast as an engineering executive from 2019 until October.

John Schroyer

