Dutchie Awarded New York Point-of-Sale Contract

John SchroyerDecember 22, 20222min2990

Dutchie offered to provide the service to CAURD licensees for no cost.

Oregon-based technology firm Dutchie won a coveted New York state contract to build and run its point-of-sale system for cannabis retailers, beating out eight other competitors.

The contract was awarded by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY), and the software system is mandated to be used by all upcoming cannabis retailers.

But a company spokesman told Green Market Report that the software services will be free of charge to all social equity retailers in New York, which the company is doing because it views the ROI as a “first-mover advantage,” the spokesman said.

The Dutchie system, according to a press release, “brings everything dispensaries need into one friendly site with built-in delivery and curbside pickup solutions. All delivery orders can be prepaid at the time the order is made through Dutchie Pay, an integrated payment solution.”

The Dutchie system is designed to “streamline operations, track sales, enhance delivery, and improve the overall customer experience,” according to the release.

It’s not clear when exactly the e-commerce programs will be available to the 36 conditionally-licensed retailers as they build out their locations in coming months.

DASNY received nine bids to provide the service, of which three submitted applications to provide the POS systems for free.

Dutchie further announced it has partnered with The Bronx Community Foundation, the Bronx Borough President’s Office, and The Temeka Group to construct the “Bronx Dispensary Showroom,” which will double as a physical illustration of a dispensary and also an educational tool for entrepreneurs.

John Schroyer

