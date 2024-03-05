   

Etain adds adult-use cannabis to its medical dispensary

Video StaffMarch 5, 20241min00

Related Articles

BusinessFinancial

Options for purchasing a cannabis business in a dry capital market

BusinessLegalPrivate

Federal court gives serial cannabis litigators reprieve in California

BusinessCultivationPublic

Grown Rogue bets big on Illinois craft cannabis

One of the original medical licensees in the state of New York, Etain, has opened a combination store in White Plains, New York. Female-founded Etain has been operating as a medical-only company for years. Co-founder Hillary Peckham was thrilled that the company could finally open an adult-use store after eight years. Etain cut the ribbon for the new store on March 1 to celebrate Women’s History Month. The Mayor of White Plains was in attendance and is very supportive of legal dispensaries in his city. Many Westchester County municipalities have opted out of dispensaries, but Mayor Roach believes a legal store will drive out the unlicensed operators.

Etain is owned by Riv Capital (OTC: CNPOF).

Video Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousOptions for purchasing a cannabis business in a dry capital market

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.