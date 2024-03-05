Etain adds adult-use cannabis to its medical dispensary

One of the original medical licensees in the state of New York, Etain, has opened a combination store in White Plains, New York. Female-founded Etain has been operating as a medical-only company for years. Co-founder Hillary Peckham was thrilled that the company could finally open an adult-use store after eight years. Etain cut the ribbon for the new store on March 1 to celebrate Women’s History Month. The Mayor of White Plains was in attendance and is very supportive of legal dispensaries in his city. Many Westchester County municipalities have opted out of dispensaries, but Mayor Roach believes a legal store will drive out the unlicensed operators.

Etain is owned by Riv Capital (OTC: CNPOF).