Evander Holyfield Enters The Cannabis Ring

From competitors to colleagues, these heavyweight champs once fought each other and now they are working together. Boxing champ Mike Tyson had already taken the cannabis industry by storm with his Tyson 2.0 company. Then he shook things up with his somewhat polarizing product Mike Bites – an infused gummy shaped like an ear.

The ear shape was based on the infamous bout where Tyson found himself challenged in the ring by Evander Holyfield, a 4-time World Heavyweight Champion of the World. Tyson, who was used to winning matches quickly, reacted in an unusual way. He bit Holyfield’s ear. It was massively controversial at the time, but the two managed to get past any bad feelings about the incident.

Some in the industry were amused by the ear-shaped gummies, pushing the product to be quite popular, while others saw no humor in the violent act. Either way, the person who supplied the ear, wasn’t sharing in the success of Mike Bites. That has changed.

Holyfield, who has never been a big cannabis consumer, is joining the Tyson 2.0 family of brands under a new title called Carma Holdings. They created TYSON 2.0 ‘Holy Ears’ THC and Delta 8 infused edibles which were launched in November. Plus Holyfield will have his own cannabis line in 2023 that will focus more on health and wellness. ‘Holy Ears’ are all natural, vegan and gluten free; and will be offered in THC, Delta 8 and other hemp-cannabinoid varieties.

Holyfield told Green Market Report that Tyson had given him a heads-up about the original ear product and continued to reach out about becoming more involved in creating a new product. While Tyson is an avid cannabis consumer, Holyfield says he prefers using cannabis as a sleep aid and typically is a low-dosage kind of consumer.

“Mike and I have a long history of competition and respect for one another. And that night changed both of our lives. Back then, we didn’t realize that even as power athletes, we were also in a lot of pain,” said Evander Holyfield. “Now, nearly 20 years later, we have the opportunity to share the medicine we really needed throughout our careers. I’m honored to join the Carma family and partner with Mike and the TYSON 2.0 team to launch Holy Ears, and soon my own line of cannabis products.”

Starting this November, Holy Ears THC edibles will be available through Verano retailers in Arizona, Illinois, Nevada and New Jersey. In partnership with LGNDS LLC., Delta 8 ‘Holy Ears’ edibles will be available for presale starting November 14th through the newly launched TYSON 2.0 global online marketplace TYSON20Global.com.

“Mike and Holyfield are an iconic matchup and both are equally dedicated to building the ultimate celebrity cannabis brand that best serves their fan bases,” said Chad Bronstein, Carma Holdings Chairman, TYSON 2.0 Co-Founder and President. “Our new partnership marks the development of Carma Holding’s third celebrity brand, further upholding our mission to provide accessible and high quality cannabis products for every type of consumer.”

Bronstein added that both Tyson and Holyfield will be avidly supporting the product. “Some celebrities just put their name on a product and then you never hear from them,” he said. “These guys are really involved and happy to meet with the public to show that they believe in these products.”

Bronstein also said that he felt the “bites” brought some fun back into cannabis. “Some of these brands are so serious. It’s cannabis. Let’s lighten up and bring back the fun,” he said.

The merriment continues as the two fighters teamed up for a hilarious holiday themed video.

Carma is apparently a happy b**ch.