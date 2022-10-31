   

Arcview

Executive Spotlight: Marco Algorta Beramendi

StaffOctober 31, 20224min2090

Related Articles

BusinessFinancial

Growing Pains for the Marijuana Industry

BusinessFinancialPublic

Safe Harbor Agrees to Buy Fintech Platform Abaca for $30 Million

BusinessEdiblesPublic

Bloomios Buys CBD Gummy Manufacturer for $23.5 Million

Executive Spotlight: Marco Algorta Beramendi

Title: CEO

Company: Bienstar Wellness

Years at current company: 1

Education profile:

Marco is a storytelling businessman, with a Bachelor’s in literature (France) and a Master’s in Narratives, awarded by the Escuela de Escritores de Madrid (Writers School of Madrid, Spain).

Most successful professional accomplishment before cannabis:
Marco obtained the first license for cannabis production in Latin America with a high content of THC for medicinal purposes with its startup CannaPur, which was sold for $13.7 million to Khiron Life Science, a public company listed on the TSX, in 2019. At the time, the acquisition helped the company increase its shares by 216% – from C$1.28 to C$4.05. Marco also organized the private sector of the first country in the world to legalize cannabis, Uruguay, being elected the first president of the Chamber of Medicinal Cannabis Companies of Uruguay.

Company Mission:

Bring psychedelics and mental health treatments to Latam. Provide effective and safe psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy protocols for the treatment of depression and other treatment-resistant mental health conditions, helping our patients in Latin America to build better, more fulfilling lives.

Company’s most successful achievement:

First psychedelics clinics to offer two substance treatments in Latam. Besides the most common ketamine treatment for major depression, we are the only company in Brazil to offer ibogaine-assisted psychotherapy to treat addiction in a hospital environment, with a team that has more than 20 years of experience with the substance. But, besides that, there’s a more intangible achievement that is far more important to me and people in the company itself: helping people to transform themselves and get their lives back.

A retrospective study following patients who did our protocol have shown that 70% remained abstinent after a year of treatment. This is an astonishing result considering the challenge of addiction treatment. Helping so many people to succeed in their journey to a better, healthier life, after years of suffering and hopelessness. This is our most successful achievement


Has the company raised any capital (yes or no): if so, how much?:

Yes, we did the first round of $1.25 million. Among our investors, we have the Novamind clinic network, which was later merged into Numinus (OTC: NUMIF). We are proud to be one of the relevant assets of this acquisition.

Any plans on raising capital in the future?

Yes, we are preparing for a Series A in 2023. We already have interest from some institutional investors and most of our former investors are discussing upping their stakes, considering our pioneer and privileged positioning in the huge marketing of Latin America.

Most important company 5-year goal:

Be the number one psychedelics clinic in Latam.


Post Views:
209

Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

Arcview

previousCanadian Adult-Use Market Sees Slowing Growth

nextBloomios Buys CBD Gummy Manufacturer for $23.5 Million

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 46 mins

Growing Pains for the Marijuana Industry

@GreenMarketRpt – 2 hours

Safe Harbor Agrees to Buy Fintech Platform Abaca for $30 Million

@GreenMarketRpt – 3 hours

Bloomios Buys CBD Gummy Manufacturer for $23.5 Million

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.