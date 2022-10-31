Executive Spotlight: Marco Algorta Beramendi

Title: CEO

Company: Bienstar Wellness

Years at current company: 1

Education profile:

Marco is a storytelling businessman, with a Bachelor’s in literature (France) and a Master’s in Narratives, awarded by the Escuela de Escritores de Madrid (Writers School of Madrid, Spain).

Most successful professional accomplishment before cannabis:

Marco obtained the first license for cannabis production in Latin America with a high content of THC for medicinal purposes with its startup CannaPur, which was sold for $13.7 million to Khiron Life Science, a public company listed on the TSX, in 2019. At the time, the acquisition helped the company increase its shares by 216% – from C$1.28 to C$4.05. Marco also organized the private sector of the first country in the world to legalize cannabis, Uruguay, being elected the first president of the Chamber of Medicinal Cannabis Companies of Uruguay.

Company Mission:



Bring psychedelics and mental health treatments to Latam. Provide effective and safe psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy protocols for the treatment of depression and other treatment-resistant mental health conditions, helping our patients in Latin America to build better, more fulfilling lives.

Company’s most successful achievement:

First psychedelics clinics to offer two substance treatments in Latam. Besides the most common ketamine treatment for major depression, we are the only company in Brazil to offer ibogaine-assisted psychotherapy to treat addiction in a hospital environment, with a team that has more than 20 years of experience with the substance. But, besides that, there’s a more intangible achievement that is far more important to me and people in the company itself: helping people to transform themselves and get their lives back.

A retrospective study following patients who did our protocol have shown that 70% remained abstinent after a year of treatment. This is an astonishing result considering the challenge of addiction treatment. Helping so many people to succeed in their journey to a better, healthier life, after years of suffering and hopelessness. This is our most successful achievement



Has the company raised any capital (yes or no): if so, how much?:

Yes, we did the first round of $1.25 million. Among our investors, we have the Novamind clinic network, which was later merged into Numinus (OTC: NUMIF). We are proud to be one of the relevant assets of this acquisition.

Any plans on raising capital in the future?

Yes, we are preparing for a Series A in 2023. We already have interest from some institutional investors and most of our former investors are discussing upping their stakes, considering our pioneer and privileged positioning in the huge marketing of Latin America.

Most important company 5-year goal:

Be the number one psychedelics clinic in Latam.