Experts predict more challenges to New York’s cannabis regulations

A New York State Supreme Court decision this week to invalidate a portion of the state’s cannabis rules may have paved a path for more legal challenges to be brought against other parts of the adult-use program.

In the case, which was brought by online cannabis platform Leafly (Nasdaq: LFLY), the court found that the New York Office of Cannabis Management failed to provide sufficient evidence to support its conclusions when creating the regulations. The case specifically targeted the restrictions on advertising and marketing.

Upon the initial release of the ruling, speculation circulated that language included in the ruling also overturned much of the framework implemented by the OCM to govern the regulated cannabis industry, such as the rules governing the proximity of dispensaries to each other and sensitive locations (i.e., proximity protection), as well as local municipal regulations.

However, the court clarified in an amended decision filed on Thursday that only regulations related to advertising and pricing on third-party platforms, which Leafly argued violated their right to free speech, were affected.

“That said, there is now precedent to challenge the entire regulatory package, so the environment still remains incredibly unstable,” New York marijuana attorney Lauren Rudick told Green Market Report.

The court found that the OCM did not provide enough evidence to support their reasoning for creating the rules, which could also be used as an argument in future cases against other regulations.

The court’s decision heavily criticized regulators. Rudick noted that the only information in the record came from Director of Policy John Kagia, but it’s unclear if he was even present when the regulations were made. She said Kagia’s analysis appeared to be an after-the-fact justification of the rules, rather than reasons they were originally considered and adopted.

“Monday-morning quarterbacking, so to speak,” Rudick said.

Leafly said it submitted public comments on the proposed rules, but the OCM neither responded to nor made any changes based on those comments.

The court didn’t do a deep analysis of the constitutional claims, but it did find the challenged regulations to be unconstitutionally vague.

“It’s very tough to tell what will happen next,” Rudick admitted.

It’s expected that OCM will quickly file for a stay to try to keep the regulations in place while they appeal the decision, Damien Cornwell, board president of the Cannabis Association of New York, said in a statement.

“For CANY, our role here is clear. We represent the largest group of legal operators across the supply chain in the state and are singularly focused on trying to work in concert with our members and state partners to develop a sustainable and equitable market for New York businesses. I have full confidence that this too shall pass and that the Court will reach a decision in the best interest of all parties.”

A spokesperson for the OCM told Green Market Report in an email that they are “reviewing the decision and exploring all possible legal options.”