FDA Says CBD Still Can’t Be Dietary Supplement

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week announced that it would deny a trio of petitions that requested authorization for cannabidiol (CBD) to be used as a dietary supplement. The agency also advised that Congress needs to establish a better regulatory framework before such a classification is allowed.

Based on existing research and data, the FDA found that the current standards for adding supplements to foods or beverages aren’t sufficient for cannabinoids such as CBD, Reuters reported.

“We have not found adequate evidence to determine how much CBD can be consumed, and for how long, before causing harm,” FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner Janet Woodcock said.

The news reinforces a situation that’s long been apparent for those in the CBD trade: Congress needs to take action before the potential of the market can be fully unleashed.

The issue has been a thorn in the side of hemp and CBD companies for years; the FDA ruled back in 2015 that CBD was not permitted to be used in foods or beverages as a supplement, and it has remained steadfast in that position ever since.

The agency has also been cracking down for years on CBD producers that make health benefit claims or other assertions about their product lines which can’t yet be backed up by solid science, or which have been marketed to kids.