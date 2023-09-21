Filament Brings Coca Leaves to Canada from Peru

Magdalena Biosciences, the joint venture between Filament Health (OTCQB: FLHLF) (NEO: FH) and Jaguar Health Inc., has imported coca leaves to Filament’s Vancouver, British Columbia, research facility.

The import, authorized by the Peruvian Health Authority and obtained from Peru’s only sanctioned coca distributor, Empresa Nacional de la Coca (ENACO), will be used in research on neuropsychiatric applications. The leaves are now under the care of Psilo Scientific, a subsidiary of Filament Health.

“This import is a significant achievement which validates the work of our regulatory team and affirms our ability to develop productive relationships with government agencies globally,” Filament CEO Benjamin Lightburn, who is also a Magdalena board member, said in a statement.

Both Magdalena and Filament Health are working toward full compliance with the Nagoya Protocol, an international agreement on the fair use of genetic resources and the recognition of indigenous and local communities’ traditional knowledge.

Magdalena Biosciences was established with a focus on developing plant-based medicines for mental health conditions. The recent coca leaf import is a part of their ongoing research initiatives.

“We appreciate Filament and Magdalena’s efforts to ensure that they have fully followed all of the requirements of ENACO, and that they are working through the process to obtain full compliance with the Nagoya Protocol in Peru,” said Richard Caballero, director of industrial commercialization at ENACO.

The news comes months after Canada moved to decriminalize the possession of small quantities of outlawed drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy, as well as opioids such as heroin, fentanyl, and morphine.

British Columbia-based Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) announced earlier this year that it received a green light from the federal government to begin selling cocaine and psilocybin. Regulators at the time reiterated that sales would only be allowed to pharmacies, hospitals, and researchers.