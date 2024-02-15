Filament Health exports psilocybin to Israel

Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB: FLHLF) has completed the export of PEX010, the company’s botanical psilocybin drug candidate, to Israel. Filament believes this is the first botanical psilocybin to be exported to Israel. The company said in a statement that Hadassah University Hospital will study PEX010 in a clinical trial examining the effects of psilocybin for treatment-resistant obsessive-compulsive disorder (TR-OCD) and treatment-resistant post-traumatic stress disorder (TR-PTSD).

“The successful export of PEX010 to Israel is a major achievement for our team,” said Lisa Ranken, Chief Operating Officer at Filament Health. “Filament is one of the largest – if not the largest – supplier of psilocybin globally, and we are pleased to add Israel to the growing list of jurisdictions where our drug candidate will be under investigation.”

The company said that the clinical trial at Hadassah University Hospital is the 28th study globally that is investigating Filament’s psilocybin drug candidate for 12 mental health conditions including opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, depression, and coma. Filament has supplied PEX010 to clinical trials in Europe, Canada, and the United States, in addition to Israel.

“There is a growing need for research into mental health conditions like TR-PTSD and TR-OCD, and psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy shows significant promise for treating both of these conditions,” said Dr. Ronen Segman, Associate Professor of Psychiatry at Hadassah University Hospital.

In January, Filament also reported that it had shipped PEX010 to Perth, Western Australia. The shipment was also believed to be the first botanical psilocybin exported to Australia and was received by Reset Mind Sciences Ltd., a psychedelic-focused subsidiary of Little Green Pharma , a biotechnology company dedicated to developing natural quality medicines to help those living with chronic conditions. Reset will use Filament’s drug product for research purposes.

According to Filament, since July 1, 2023, authorized psychiatrists in Australia have been able to prescribe psilocybin for treatment-resistant depression. Reset is progressing with its GMP license application to manufacture psilocybin products for human consumption from botanically sourced psilocybin, while the industry awaits publication of the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration’s Therapeutic Goods Order governing psilocybin production in Australia.