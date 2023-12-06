   

Filament Health Finds New Financing in Quest for Nasdaq Uplisting

John SchroyerDecember 6, 20233min00

Related Articles

BusinessPublic

Cannara Biotech Posts Solid 2023, Q4

BusinessPublic

Ohio Adult-Use Law Now in Effect as Lawmakers Rush to Revise

BusinessFinancialPublic

Curaleaf Wins Uplisting to Toronto Stock Exchange

The firm secured a 10% interest rate on the new financing.

Vancouver-based psychedelics firm Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB: FLHLF) (NEO: FH) (FSE: 7QS) secured $4.3 million in financing with which to continue operations, the company announced Wednesday, with an option to obtain an additional $11.1 million.

The funding was delivered by Helena Global Investment Opportunities 1 Ltd. through a securities purchase agreement that calls for Helena to issue up to $14.4 million in secured convertible notes for Filament. The deal is slated to deliver $4.3 million in cash to Filament upon closing, which is expected to happen when Filament also closes its merger with Jupiter Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: JAQC), after which the new company will be rebranded as TopCo.

The merger with Jupiter received approval from U.S. stock regulators in mid-November, and it’s still unclear when that deal may be finalized.

The financing comes with a 10% annual interest rate and will carry a term of 12 months.

In addition, Filament announced a separate fundraising round has been completed for C$900,000, or about $662,000, and the company plans to raise an additional $900,000 through the issuance of more unsecured convertible notes “to certain investors who are affiliates or advisors of Jupiter and Filament,” according to a press release.

Filament CEO Ben Lightburn said the new financing will give the company momentum heading into its attempt to uplist to the Nasdaq, which is the ultimate goal of the Jupiter merger.

“These financings mark significant de-risking milestones, propelling us toward the execution of the proposed business combination and our anticipated listing on Nasdaq. At the same time, they greatly reinforce our capacity to move forward with internal operational and drug development programs,” Lightburn said in a statement.

During the most recent quarter that ended Sept. 30, Filament posted a C$1.3 million net loss and has lost more than C$4 million for the first nine months of the calendar year, according to the company’s most recent financial filing.

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPsychedelic Deals, Partnerships Skyrocket 500% Since 2019

nextSEC Wins Judgments Against Ex-Hemp Executives in Fraud Case

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.