Filament Health to raise nearly C$1M, plans Cboe Canada delisting

Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB: FLHLF) (Cboe CA: FH) (FSE: 7QS) said that it will raise around C$900,000 via a private placement led by existing investor Negev Capital Fund One and company insiders, while also planning to voluntarily delist from the Cboe Canada exchange – just days after reporting latest challenges including a nearly $5 million annual loss and dwindling cash reserves.

According to a Thursday afternoon news release, the financing will come through units comprised of secured convertible debentures with a 9% annual interest rate and warrants for the purchase of common shares. The debentures will be convertible into common shares at C$0.02 per share, while the warrants will have a 36-month term at an exercise price of C$0.03 per share.

“As a longstanding supporter of Filament Health and its mission, we are pleased to continue our commitment to the company,” Vadim Uzberg, partner at Negev Capital, said in a statement. “Filament remains well-positioned, leveraging its groundbreaking botanical drug development platform and an industry-leading intellectual property portfolio.”

The company said that keeping its listing on the Cboe Canada exchange has become financially burdensome given the low trading volume of its shares. Filament will seek shareholder approval to delist at a special meeting on May 6.

“This financing, in conjunction with the planned delisting, will allow for the pursuit of certain near-term objectives,” Co-founder and CEO Benjamin Lightburn said. The company noted that “certain opportunities, including future potential listings on senior U.S. exchanges, are hindered by maintaining an active listing on Cboe Canada.”

Despite the delisting plans, Filament said it will continue as a reporting issuer, remaining subject to disclosure obligations under Canadian securities laws.

Filament Health focuses on developing naturally-derived psychedelic medicines through its proprietary drug development platform. The company claims to have “the first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates” in its pipeline.

In its 2024 year-end results released earlier this week, the company posted a net loss of $4.97 million and cash reserves of just $391,237 as of Dec. 31, down from $1.83 million a year earlier. Annual revenue fell to $616,678 from $2.13 million in 2023.

Filament’s financials also included a going concern note from auditors, indicating “material uncertainties regarding the company’s ability to execute its business plan and continue in the normal course of operations” due to negative cash flow and an accumulated deficit of $36.12 million, Green Market Report reported.

Lightburn in its earnings release pointed to its lead program PEX010, which showed promise in recent clinical trials. According to the company, a Phase 2 clinical trial at Psychiatric Centre Copenhagen found that a single dose of PEX010 reduced heavy drinking days by more than 50% over a 12-week observation period in patients with severe alcohol use disorder.

The net proceeds from the financing will now provide “additional financial flexibility” for the company as it continues clinical development efforts. At the same time, there will be no transaction fees or closing costs associated with the private placement, with the entire C$900,000 going directly to the company.