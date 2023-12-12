First Recreational Marijuana Product Recall Issued in New York

New York marijuana regulators issued the state’s first-ever recreational cannabis product recall on Tuesday, almost a full year after the adult-use market launched on Dec. 29, 2022.

The state Office of Cannabis Management said it was recalling a single lot of edibles called “Jenny’s Zee Zee gummies 2:1 THC/CBN,” made by Jenny’s Baked at Home Company LLC, license number OCM-AUCP-22-000013, because the lot was not properly tested for consumer safety.

The gummies were sold at multiple dispensaries “throughout New York State,” according to a statement from the OCM, between Sept. 4 and Nov. 1, though no adverse effects have yet been reported by consumers. This recall is a “precautionary measure,” the OCM said.

“Dispensaries and distributors must cease distribution and sales of the affected product immediately,” the OCM stated in the release, adding that the recall includes stopping sales at the farmers market-style cannabis grower’s showcases.

The batch/lot number being recalled is ZZ-23–07-13-0001.

An OCM spokesperson confirmed that the recall is the first in the adult-use market, but said there had been at least two in prior years in the New York medical marijuana market, both of which took place more than a year ago.