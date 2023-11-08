   

Flora Growth Swings to Profitability on Restructuring, Sales Surge

Adam JacksonNovember 8, 20232min00

The firm previously decided to concentrate on core business areas.

Flora Growth Corp. (Nasdaq: FLGC) recorded its first-ever profitable quarter in the period ended Sept. 30, with net income of $1.1 million.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company reported a $7.4 million loss in the same quarter of the prior year. The profitability narrative was buoyed by a substantial revenue increase of 78% year-over-year, generating $17.3 million in the quarter.

The surge in sales was accompanied by a 6% year-over-year increase in gross profit to $4.9 million.

The upturn follows a deliberate shedding of unprofitable operations and a concerted effort to concentrate on high-growth potential areas, a strategy championed by CEO Clifford Starke.

“The third quarter was a record quarter for Flora,” Starke said in a statement. “Our efforts to cut costs, divest unprofitable operations, and focus on growing segments have begun to pay off. For the first time in the company’s history, Flora delivered a profitable, EBITDA-positive, and operating cashflow-positive quarter.”

Despite the positive quarterly results, the company has accumulated a net loss of $47.3 million year-to-date, which includes substantial one-time costs related to the restructuring efforts.

Flora saw positive operating cash flow of $500,000, a solid reversal from the $4 million cash burn in the same quarter last year. The company has a net working capital of $7.3 million.

“The business transformation has been productive, and we have achieved our short-term goals,” Starke said. “Now we will focus on execution and growing the businesses for scale and profitability.”

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson writes about the cannabis industry for the Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri Statehouse for the Columbia Missourian and has written for the Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter at @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

