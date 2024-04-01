Flora Growth to buy TruHC for $6.4M in bet on German cannabis

Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Flora Growth Corp. (Nasdaq: FLGC) has agreed to acquire TruHC Pharma GmbH, a German cannabis firm, in an all-stock deal valued at $6.4 million.

The announcement came the same day Germany officially began to etch a path for a legalized market by allowing the possession and sale of limited amounts of cannabis for adults over 18, though only in state-certified cannabis social clubs for now.

According to Flora CEO Clifford Starke, TruHC brings to the table EU-GMP certified facilities, various licenses for cannabis production, distribution, and testing, as well as an experienced executive team. The acquisition is expected to provide Flora with a strong foothold in the German market and the broader European cannabis landscape, he said.

“The acquisition of TruHC is expected to provide Flora with the runway it needs to maximize the benefits of Germany’s cannabis legislation,” Starke said in a statement.

“We intend to touch on many verticals in the medical and recreational cannabis realms in Germany. We anticipate becoming a leader and at the forefront of the industry, which has the potential to spread to the rest of Europe. Together, we are excited to assume pack leadership in a sector poised for explosive growth.”

The transaction will occur in two stages, with Flora initially issuing shares equal to 19.99% of its outstanding shares to TruHC. The balance will be paid after Flora’s shareholders approve the deal.

The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024.

What’s allowed

Germany’s quasi-legalization move sets the stage for other European countries to follow suit, with the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the Czech Republic already announcing various forms of adult-use legalization. But while cannabis is legal for medical use in some European countries (U.K., Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Czech Republic), recreational use is still largely illegal.

On July 1, people in Germany who are 18 or older can join cannabis clubs that have no more than 500 members and can buy up to 25 grams of cannabis each day, but no more than 50 grams in a month, according to the Associated Press.

Consumers under 21 years of age, however, can only buy up to 30 grams a month, and membership is restricted to one club at a time.

The cost of these clubs in Germany will be paid for by membership fees, which vary depending on how much cannabis a member uses.

Flora Growth has been actively acquiring companies over the past few years in hopes of expanding its business both in the U.S. and globally. The firm in 2022 bought JustCBD for $33 million in cash and stock, as well as another German company, Franchise Global Health.