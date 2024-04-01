   

Flora Growth to buy TruHC for $6.4M in bet on German cannabis

Adam JacksonApril 1, 20244min00

Related Articles

BusinessLegal

Better Made sues Michigan cannabis companies for trademark infringement

BusinessPublic

FSD Pharma cuts losses and expenses for 2023

BusinessPsychedelicsPublic

MindMed taps out of Cboe

The deal includes EU-GMP certified facilities and various licenses for cannabis production, distribution, and testing.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Flora Growth Corp. (Nasdaq: FLGC) has agreed to acquire TruHC Pharma GmbH, a German cannabis firm, in an all-stock deal valued at $6.4 million.

The announcement came the same day Germany officially began to etch a path for a legalized market by allowing the possession and sale of limited amounts of cannabis for adults over 18, though only in state-certified cannabis social clubs for now.

According to Flora CEO Clifford Starke, TruHC brings to the table EU-GMP certified facilities, various licenses for cannabis production, distribution, and testing, as well as an experienced executive team. The acquisition is expected to provide Flora with a strong foothold in the German market and the broader European cannabis landscape, he said.

“The acquisition of TruHC is expected to provide Flora with the runway it needs to maximize the benefits of Germany’s cannabis legislation,” Starke said in a statement.

“We intend to touch on many verticals in the medical and recreational cannabis realms in Germany. We anticipate becoming a leader and at the forefront of the industry, which has the potential to spread to the rest of Europe. Together, we are excited to assume pack leadership in a sector poised for explosive growth.”

The transaction will occur in two stages, with Flora initially issuing shares equal to 19.99% of its outstanding shares to TruHC. The balance will be paid after Flora’s shareholders approve the deal.

The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024.

What’s allowed

Germany’s quasi-legalization move sets the stage for other European countries to follow suit, with the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the Czech Republic already announcing various forms of adult-use legalization. But while cannabis is legal for medical use in some European countries (U.K., Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Czech Republic), recreational use is still largely illegal.

On July 1, people in Germany who are 18 or older can join cannabis clubs that have no more than 500 members and can buy up to 25 grams of cannabis each day, but no more than 50 grams in a month, according to the Associated Press.

Consumers under 21 years of age, however, can only buy up to 30 grams a month, and membership is restricted to one club at a time.

The cost of these clubs in Germany will be paid for by membership fees, which vary depending on how much cannabis a member uses.

Flora Growth has been actively acquiring companies over the past few years in hopes of expanding its business both in the U.S. and globally. The firm in 2022 bought JustCBD for $33 million in cash and stock, as well as another German company, Franchise Global Health.

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson writes about the cannabis industry for the Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri Statehouse for the Columbia Missourian and has written for the Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter at @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAuxly converts debentures held by Imperial Brands

nextFlorida Supreme Court OKs adult-use cannabis ballot measure

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.