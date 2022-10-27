   

Arcview

Florida Chills Plan to Sell Cannabis at Circle K Gas Stations

Adam JacksonOctober 27, 20223min6510

Related Articles

Business

About Last Night at Happy Camp

BusinessFinancialPublic

Lifeist Wellness Shaves Losses, Revenues Rise

BusinessMarijuana MoneyVideos

The Weekly Stash: October 28, 2022

The agency hasn't rejected the idea either.

Investors and others bullish on the news that Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX: GTBIF) would start selling medical marijuana out of stores attached to Florida Circle K gas stations next year may have to curb their enthusiasm.

The state’s Department of Health told Green Market Report that the project “has not been approved by the state.”

“Florida has never approved a Medical Marijuana Treatment Center to operate out of a gas station,” the department said in an email.

It’s not a complete shutdown of the plan however. The proposal could “certainly be approved” as long it is compliant with the statute and implementing rules, according to Sally Peebles, a Jacksonville-based partner at the national cannabis law firm Vicente Sederberg and co-chair of the state’s Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee.

“Real estate is the most expensive part of an MMTC’s operations, and if a company can figure how to compliantly utilize an existing building that already has foot traffic directed to it and would also be convenient to patients, then it would be a savvy smart move,” Peebles said. “I imagine some construction would still be needed and some retrofitting to adhere to the vast security requirements that MMTCs are subject to, but not an impossible lift.”

A spokesperson for Green Thumb said that the stores would be “adjacent” to Circle K’s retail stores, rather than inside of them.

“They will have independent entrances, and there will not be walkthrough access between the two stores,” the Green Thumb spokesperson said.

The company is approaching the plan with the same rigor as its other dispensaries: “As with all dispensary locations in Florida, the opening of RISE Express stores remains subject to regulatory approval, and sales will be exclusively to Florida patients with a valid medical marijuana identification card,” the spokesperson noted.

How the companies plan to go about gaining regulatory approval remains unclear. Neither the state health department nor Green Thumb commented on whether the two have had serious discussions about the prospect.

Green Thumb has been operating in the Florida market since 2018 and currently operates seven medical cannabis retail stores, according to the most recent Office of Medical Marijuana Use update.

More than 700,000 Floridians currently are registered active cardholders in the state’s medical marijuana program, according to the state’s Department of Health.


Post Views:
651

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson covers the cannabis industry for The Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri statehouse for The Columbia Missourian and freelanced for The Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants, and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

Arcview

previousThe Daily Hit: October 26, 2022

nextEmpower Clinics Suffered Massive 2021 Loss Despite Rising Revenue

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 17 hours

About Last Night at Happy Camp

@GreenMarketRpt – 17 hours

Lifeist Wellness Shaves Losses, Revenues Rise

@GreenMarketRpt – 19 hours

The Weekly Stash: October 28, 2022

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.