Florida cracks down on delta-8, other hemp products

The Florida Legislature approved new regulations for hemp-derived products, including strict limits on THC levels and a prohibition on the sale of delta-8 THC.

SB 1698, which passed the Florida Senate unanimously, now awaits Gov. Ron DeSantis’s signature. The measure could go into effect by Oct. 1.

The measure affects a slew of hemp-derived products, including popular delta-8 variants of gummies, tinctures, and vapes.

Under the new law, the legal definition of “hemp” has been revised to exclude both synthetic and naturally occurring substances, such as like delta-8 THC, which effectively prevents these products from being sold legally in the state.

The law also imposes a cap on delta-9 THC levels in hemp products, restricting them to five milligrams per serving and 50 milligrams per container, half the typical dosage and amounts. A last-minute amendment upped those limits from the original proposal of two milligrams per serving and 10 milligrams per package.

Additionally, it stops the production and sale of certain hemp products that can cause intoxication, such as:

Delta-10 THC

HHC

THC-P

THC-O

THC-V

THC-A

Such products are notably popular in places where cannabis for recreational use remains illegal and are often sold in smoke shops or even vending machines at bars and malls.

Florida isn’t the only state trying to do something about intoxicating hemp-derived products. Virginia also went down the same path, but through the courts rather than its legislature.

In addition, a federal update for the Farm Bill is on the horizon, which may include additional hemp measures. According to Whitney Economics, businesses in Florida that sold hemp products in 2022 made over $10 billion in total.

The newly passed bill also:

Expands the definition of “attractive to children” to encompass a broader range of hemp products.

Prohibits the promotion, advertising, or facilitation of events where non-compliant hemp extract products are sold or marketed.

Bans the sale or marketing of hemp extract products by businesses lacking the appropriate permits.

Republican house member Joel Rudman, who is also a physician, told lawmakers that the state should just regulate hemp-derived products rather than completely banning them.

“You could get sushi at a gas station, but I certainly wouldn’t recommend it,” he said.

The main beneficiaries may as well be big companies in the the state’s fledgling cannabis industry, which might add recreational sales within the next year.

“(The bill) hands over our industry to the black market, to dispensaries and to out-of-state manufacturers that are still shipping into the state of Florida,” said JJ Coombs, the co-founder and CEO of three hemp businesses in Florida, including a hemp extraction lab.