Former Metrc exec claims retaliation for whistleblowing ‘burno distro’ practices

A recently terminated executive brought legal action against the cannabis industry’s biggest tracking system provider, alleging his dismissal came in retaliation for raising questions about the company’s business practices and compliance with state contracts, Law360 first reported.

Marcus Estes filed suit last Friday in Oregon federal court against Florida-based Metrc and related entity Metrc ID LLC, where he served as executive vice president following Metrc’s acquisition of his blockchain QR code technology company last year.

The 21-page complaint alleges that Metrc dismissed Estes nine days before his stock options would vest after he internally raised concerns about what he described as the company’s failure to flag potentially suspicious cannabis distribution patterns in California.

“After reflection, Estes concluded that, far from preventing diversion, Metrc was enabling a vast illegal marketplace,” the complaint states, adding that Estes believed the company could be “enabling a corrupt government agency, in exchange for maintaining its favorable and lucrative position.”

Estes joined Metrc in April 2023 when his company Chroma Protocol Corp. was acquired through what was then known as MCS Acquisition LLC. According to court documents, Estes received a $175,000 annual salary plus participation in a bonus plan and a $100,000 signing bonus.

Early friction allegedly developed when Estes advocated for replacing Metrc’s RFID tag tracking system with paper QR codes, which he claimed would be more cost-effective for cannabis operators. The complaint states a co-worker warned him that speaking negatively about RFID tags “would hurt his prospects at the company.”

The complaint describes how during a June 2023 business trip to California-based Catalyst Cannabis Co., Estes learned from the company’s owner about alleged “burner distros” – licensed distribution businesses used to divert regulated cannabis to illegal markets.

Court documents state these operations are “commonly referred to as ‘burner distros’ (a reference to ‘burner’ cell phones used by criminals and then thrown away), and because of the laxity of regulatory enforcement, are generally considered a low-risk, high-reward activity.”

Estes reportedly told his supervisor these allegations could be easily verified by reviewing Metrc’s own tracking data. The complaint states his concerns were dismissed with his supervisor saying, “I wouldn’t talk to anyone about this.”

Following these discussions, Estes claims he was progressively marginalized within the company – excluded from meetings about the very product he had developed, prohibited from attending industry events and eventually relegated solely to sales functions.

The complaint describes a disconnect between what Metrc contractually promised state regulators and what it delivered: “Indeed, given that the plain language of Cal. Bus. & Prof. Code § 26067(b)(2) requires the flagging of irregularities, and that the plain language of the California Metrc contracts also requires Metrc’s CTS to flag irregularities, one might ask, why does the actual California CTS do nothing to flag irregularities?”

The lawsuit cites as evidence a text exchange with Metrc CEO Michael Johnson, who allegedly instructed Estes to remove a LinkedIn post showing a trophy commemorating the acquisition of Chroma. According to the filing, Johnson wrote that the acquisition “was never supposed to be announced” because “Metrc can’t be publicizing that it invests in or owns companies that sell to licensees” because that wasn’t allowed “in some of our state contracts.”

Metrc, which holds contracts with more than 20 state cannabis regulatory agencies across the country, strongly denies Estes’ allegations. The company provides the tracking systems states use to prevent diversion of cannabis products out of regulated channels.

According to court documents, Estes was terminated on April 9, 2024, with the company claiming his salary “was too high and that management was unhappy with the direction of the Retail ID product line.”

Metrc strongly disputes the allegations. In a statement to Law360, a company spokesperson said, “We believe this lawsuit to be entirely without merit. It is being driven by a disgruntled former employee seeking to damage the reputation of the company with baseless claims.”

The lawsuit seeks monetary damages for alleged violations of Oregon whistleblower protection laws and wrongful discharge. Estes also requested reinstatement and injunctive relief. Metrc previously filed its own lawsuits against Estes in both Florida federal court and Delaware Chancery Court.

2321000-2321548-https-ecf-nyed-uscourts-gov-doc1-123122382840 2322000-2322127-https-ecf-ord-uscourts-gov-doc1-15119627153