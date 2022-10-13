   
Former Oregon Regulator to Head New York City Cannabis Department

John Schroyer October 13, 2022

Dasheeda Dawson was named founding director of Cannabis NYC.

A former marijuana regulator from Oregon has been appointed to head up New York City’s brand-new cannabis department, Cannabis NYC.

Dasheeda Dawson, chairwoman of Cannabis Regulators of Color Coalition and ex-director of the Portland, Oregon, cannabis program, was named founding director of Cannabis NYC by New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Small Business Services Commissioner Kevin Kim, according to a news release on Thursday.

Dawson was born and raised in Brooklyn and said she’s excited to lead the agency as a “force for positive change.”

Dawson also wrote on Twitter Thursday that the news for her was “bittersweet.”

“God knows I wouldn’t be ready for NYC without the last 2.5 years in (Portland),” Dawson wrote.

According to the release, Dawson will focus her efforts on a range of policy issues and support systems for cannabis entrepreneurs in New York City, including acting as a liaison between the office and other city agencies, creating support systems for businesses, and working on policy development.


