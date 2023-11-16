Georgia Awards Four More Low-THC Medical Cannabis Licenses

The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission on Wednesday awarded four more business permits, bringing the state total of licensed marijuana companies to six.

The new permit winners, according to Atlanta’s Fox 5 TV station, include:

Fine Fettle

TheraTrue Georgia

Natures Georgia

Treevana Remedy.

The quartet joins Florida-based multistate operator Trulieve (OTC: TCNNF) (CSE: TRUL) and Georgia-based Botanical Sciences in the Peach State’s nascent cannabis industry.

Sales only launched in April, and the companies are bound by state law to only manufacture and sell low-potency cannabis oil with 5% THC or less. Smokeable marijuana, edibles, and other consumption form factors are prohibited.

While the six licensed operators will be allowed to run a limited number of dispensaries across Georgia, they’ll also be allowed to wholesale their goods to pharmacies, regulators announced earlier this year. By October, at least 120 pharmacies had applied for permission to sell medical marijuana.

As of Nov. 16, there were just eight dispensaries operational across Georgia, according to the commission’s website: four apiece for Trulieve and Botanical Sciences. Trulieve has dispensaries in Macon, Evans, Newnan, and Marietta, while Botanical Sciences has opened shops in Atlanta, Pooler, Marietta, and Stockbridge.

The other question for the licensees is how many patients will jump through the hoops necessary to obtain a patient registration card, a requirement for purchasing the low-THC medical cannabis in the state.

In addition, the qualifying condition list is slim – including only severe medical ailments such as epilepsy or terminal cancer – and as of Nov. 16, only 13,499 patients had signed up, according to the Georgia Department of Health. That’s far short of the expected 50,000-patient pool, an estimate the Associated Press reported last month.