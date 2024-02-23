Germany says yes to marijuana legalization

This story has been updated to reflect the results of today’s vote.

The German parliament voted to federally legalize cannabis. The full body voted 407-226 for the final passage on Friday. Germany is now the third European Union member state to legalize cannabis for personal use, following Malta and Luxembourg.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on X, “Cannabis legalization was passed in the Bundestag with 407 votes to 226. A good day for our failed drug policy.”

The legislation goes to the next step which is the Bundesrat, a separate legislative chamber that represents German states. However, it’s pretty much a done deal as the members cannot stop the legislation from going through. The decriminalization would likely take effect on April 1, 2024.

Germany’s decision could go a long way towards influencing other European nations to legalize cannabis as they are one of the biggest and most influential economies on the continent.

“We applaud German lawmakers for today’s decision,” said Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF) Executive Chairman Boris Jordan. “Germany becomes the second G7 country to remove cannabis from the narcotics list while the US continues to lag behind on rescheduling. Through Curaleaf’s subsidiary Four20 Pharma, we secured a first mover advantage and leading market share in the country and expect the population of 84 million people to be a major global growth catalyst for 2024. Today’s development represents a significant first step towards broader legalization in Europe’s biggest economy, and the potential domino effect this may have on other European markets is not to be underestimated. We look forward to serving the anticipated substantial increased demand in Germany’s medical program, contributing to the country’s evolving cannabis landscape and providing safe, effective, and reliable products throughout Europe.

Germany’s new law

The legislation allows adults in Germany to possess and use cannabis as well as grow it at home. The law, according to Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, will allow adults to cultivate as many as three plants for private consumption and carry up to 25 grams of the herb. The law was scaled back from what cannabis advocates had hoped for, but most seemed happy with anything.

Jürgen Bickel, Managing Director of Storz & Bickel and native German, expressed his satisfaction with the recent developments, despite his initial hopes for a full legalization. “This legislation represents a very important and long-overdue step in the right direction. What matters most is providing consumers with a safe and legal environment for cannabis consumption without fear of (legal) prosecution.”

He also highlighted the significant ripple effect that Germany’s decision will likely carry on the global stage: “We anticipate that neighboring European nations and others worldwide will take note of Germany’s progressive stance, potentially inspiring similar steps towards cannabis legalization. Germany has the opportunity to set a precedent for others to emulate.”

In addition to legalizing possession and home grow, the law also regulates the cultivation and consumption of marijuana at nonprofit cannabis social clubs limited to 500 members. That law would take effect in July. Residents under 18 won’t be allowed to purchase or possess cannabis, but those between the ages of 18 and 21 can go to a consumption lounge, but they can only buy cannabis with a maximum THC content of 10% and up to 30 grams per month.

A leader for cannabis in the EU

“It is widely believed that the German removal of cannabis as a narcotic will not only be the right path for access to patients that will combat the illicit market, but a beacon to all EU countries that current status quo of prohibition is the more harmful path,” said Michael Sassano, Founder and CEO of SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals, an EU-GMP European pharmaceutical and biotech company distributing cannabinoid-containing pharmaceuticals globally. “Germany is ahead of the curve and will be the leader and model for all EU and global cannabis markets. This will cause a worldwide global medicinal cannabis rescheduling that will eventually trigger the WHO to modify cannabis globally away from the 1971 Single Convention Treaty and provide access globally to cannabis.”

According to Prohibition Partners, Germany represents half of Europe’s medical cannabis market, with 2023 sales of approximately €390 million ($427 million) to over 230,000 patients.

“It is exciting to see the scaled-back German legalization measure finally become law,” said Jason Adelstone, a senior associate attorney at the leading cannabis law firm Vicente LLP. “Even though Germany didn’t legalize commercial sales, the governing coalition should be applauded for turning the page on prohibition. With Germany joining Malta and Luxembourg in acknowledging that regulation, rather than prohibition, better protect the health and safety of its citizens, it could help propel other EU nations to do the same.”