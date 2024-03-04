Get paid $70,000 to smoke marijuana as a job

Rolling paper company Custom Cones USA is looking to pay someone $70,420 a year to smoke weed and write about it on social media. The campaign is an effort to promote the company’s new direct-to-consumer brand, DaySavers.
DaySavers is a house of brands that specializes in pre-rolled cones, tubes, blunts, and other innovative pre-roll products.
Billed as “the Ultimate Stoner Dream Job,” Custom Cones is looking to hire someone to smoke test the latest cannabis products, be part of the best cannabis industry events, and share those experiences with the world. The company wants content creators, writers, videographers, and social media gurus to apply for the job, which would require some form of videography, photography, blog writing, or something else.
“We are thrilled to be launching our Ultimate Stoner Dream Job campaign in the hopes that we will find a dedicated and one-of-a-kind content creator and social media manager to help us build engaging content on our social media platforms,” said Harrison Bard, co-founder and CEO. “If you’re passionate about cannabis and have any kind of creative talent – this may be the job for you. Many people talk about doing what they love, but few actually have the chance to make it a reality.”
The new employee will get sent, all expenses paid, to the top industry events, such as Outside Lands, Hall of Flowers, MJBizCon, and CHAMPS, and receive free samples of all the latest smoking accessories from DaySavers, Fill-a Blunts, and Smoke Temple, among others.
The company said applicants who aren’t hired for the full-time gig will have the chance to be selected for one of many part-time dream jobs.
The company encouraged applicants to apply online before April 20.
19 comments
Michael S Hill
March 4, 2024 at 3:39 pm
I’d like to get paid to smoke cannabis, and write reviews. How do I go about getting started?
Debra Borchardt
March 4, 2024 at 4:49 pm
The link is in the story
Victor j Jaime
March 4, 2024 at 3:47 pm
I love smoking weed
Forte Goodson
March 4, 2024 at 3:47 pm
Hello I’m interested more info
Debra Borchardt
March 4, 2024 at 4:49 pm
The link is in the story
David Middleton
March 4, 2024 at 3:53 pm
The job of my dreams.
Leo
March 4, 2024 at 4:27 pm
Helped Save my Life💯❤️✌️
black
March 4, 2024 at 4:29 pm
if u smoke weed u a bitch 🖕
Robert L Butler
March 4, 2024 at 4:30 pm
I am a 63-year-old man love to relax of smoking weed and eating edibles. Would love to work for you. My name is.
Debra Borchardt
March 4, 2024 at 4:32 pm
Robert, the link is in the story.
Kristiy 🤣
March 4, 2024 at 4:38 pm
Love this 🤣🤣
Ivy Manuel
March 4, 2024 at 4:33 pm
Information please
Brian Benke
March 4, 2024 at 4:58 pm
What an amazing opportunity.
My name is Brian Benke. And it would be so great to be able to provide for my family doing what I love. What a dream job it would be.
Jonathan
March 4, 2024 at 5:23 pm
Got my first weed liscense in Hollywood, then renewal in San Diego, liscense to grow in Portland, Oregon.Celebrity liaison to hundreds of stars/bands at world class clubs, worked largest record store and chain, ran my own production company, bands went on to become bigger and better, prime time international acts.Wrote two novels, etc.* Lived with the Dutch, for years, when not legal here, as well as Colombians and Mexican (best strains), for over a decade.My birthplace, Boulder, Colorado ($martest town in America), Pioneered domestic movement.Worked for plant based solutions in Colorado, Florida, Cali, etc..
Christopher Swider
March 4, 2024 at 5:28 pm
Wat better way to earn some green and smoke some tree while enjoying life. WAT a job.!!!!!!!!
Antonio A Griffin
March 4, 2024 at 5:35 pm
I would love to get paid to smoke?
Rick Marley
March 4, 2024 at 5:36 pm
Yes, I would consider this ,but I live in state where I can’t smoke, I would have
To relocate I’m on disability
I have to take pain medication, an waiting for doctor to start medical
Marijuana for me me but this dam state and governor won’t pass ot in this state so I have to probably have to relocate, Have waited 10 years for this to take place
Claire Williams
March 4, 2024 at 5:46 pm
I would like to know more
Debra Borchardt
March 4, 2024 at 5:48 pm
Link to apply is in the story