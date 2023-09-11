GMR Hosts Michigan Cannabis Summit

Green Market Report took a road trip to Detroit where it hosted its first Michigan Cannabis Summit on Sept. 6 at One Campus Martius. Attendees were thrilled to meet Rob Sims, a co-founder of Primitiv, and hear directly from the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency Executive Director Brian Hanna.

There were great discussions on the latest news around rescheduling cannabis along with specifics about the Michigan market. A deep data dive from Hoodie Analytics and Surfside rounded out the day as the audience learned that affluent areas don’t necessarily translate into premium cannabis sales.

Here are some images from this successful event.