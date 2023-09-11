   

GMR Hosts Michigan Cannabis Summit

Debra BorchardtSeptember 11, 20231min00

Related Articles

Business

Federal Judge Blocks Arkansas Hemp Restrictions

BusinessLegalPublic

Trulieve Files Racketeering Lawsuit Against Former Employees, Vendors in Arizona

Business

Potential Cannabis Rescheduling Reshapes Company Valuations

Green Market Report took a road trip to Detroit where it hosted its first Michigan Cannabis Summit on Sept. 6 at One Campus Martius. Attendees were thrilled to meet Rob Sims, a co-founder of Primitiv, and hear directly from the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency Executive Director Brian Hanna.

There were great discussions on the latest news around rescheduling cannabis along with specifics about the Michigan market. A deep data dive from Hoodie Analytics and Surfside rounded out the day as the audience learned that affluent areas don’t necessarily translate into premium cannabis sales.

Here are some images from this successful event.

IMG_5238
IMG_5241
IMG_5250
IMG_5252
IMG_3166
IMG_3174
IMG_5253
IMG_5255
IMG_3173
IMG_5258

Debra Borchardt

Debra Borchardt is the Co-Founder, and Executive Editor of GMR. She has covered the cannabis industry for several years at Forbes, Seeking Alpha and TheStreet. Prior to becoming a financial journalist, Debra was a Vice President at Bear Stearns where she held a Series 7 and Registered Investment Advisor license. Debra has a Master's degree in Business Journalism from New York University.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFederal Judge Blocks Arkansas Hemp Restrictions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.