GMR's First Michigan Summit Is Happening On September 6

The Green Market Report is excited to announce the highly anticipated first-ever Michigan Cannabis Summit, set to take place on September 6, 2023, in the vibrant city of Detroit. This premier event will gather thought leaders, experts, and enthusiasts from the cannabis industry to discuss and explore the latest trends, developments, and opportunities in the flourishing Michigan cannabis market.

As Michigan continues to establish itself as a critical player in the cannabis industry, the Green Market Report Michigan Cannabis Summit will provide a unique platform for attendees to gain invaluable insights, foster connections, and drive the future of this rapidly evolving sector. The summit aims to empower attendees with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the dynamic landscape of the cannabis business in Michigan.

Event Highlights:

Engaging Panels and Discussions: Attendees can expect a diverse range of panel discussions, fireside chats, and presentations featuring leading experts in cannabis. Speakers include former professional athletes Rob Sims and Calvin Johnson of Primitiv, along with Kris Walker of Hoodie Analytics and Eric Meth of Surfside.

Networking Opportunities: The Michigan Cannabis Summit will bring together a diverse audience of industry professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and advocates. This provides a unique opportunity for attendees to connect, collaborate, and share ideas that will shape the future of the cannabis industry.

Regulatory Insights: With the legal landscape surrounding cannabis continually evolving, Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency Executive Director Brian Hanna will speak and provide attendees with up-to-date information on compliance, licensing, and legal considerations specific to Michigan.

Michigan Cannabis Award winners will be announced at the Summit.

Event Details:

Date: September 6, 2023

Time: 11:30 AM – 5:30 PM

Location: One Campus Martius, 16th Floor Detroit, Michigan

Registration:

Registration for the Green Market Report Michigan Cannabis Summit is now open. To register and learn more about the event, please visit this event page.